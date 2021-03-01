Luella M. Quiner, 85, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021, with family at her side. Luella was born April 19, 1935, to Isaac and Signie (Hanson) Isaacson in Lancaster, Minnesota. She was the oldest of five children and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith in Sion Lutheran, Lancaster. Luella graduated in 1953 from Lancaster Public School and married Bob Quiner in 1955. They lived and worked in Compton, California for a number of years before returning to farm near Lancaster. Luella was a life long member of Sion Lutheran Church. She volunteered much of her time to church activities, including Sunday school teacher, secretary, Welca member and serving at many church events. Luella also served for over 20 years as Granville Township treasurer, American Legion Auxiliary and Lancaster Golf Club. Summer fun for many years was spent camping with their children at Lake Bronson. They carried on the tradition with their grandchildren, spending many evenings around the campfire with family and friends. Luella and Bob were members of North Star Squares and spent many years dancing with their friends across the U.S. and Canada. Many will remember Luella as their bus driver, where she and Bob delivered children to and from school for many years. Luella’s hobbies were crocheting doilies and embroidering dish towels, She could bake the best buns and always had baked treats to serve when you went to her house to visit. In her later years, Luella’s passion was her church and family. Sunday worship was the highlight of her week, with coffee and fellowship after worship services. She is survived by her children, Mark (Julie) Quiner, Chanhassen, MN, daughters Mary Beth (Charles) Dziengel, Kennedy, MN and Kris (Mike) Faken, Lancaster. Grandchildren Amanda (Brent) Uzlac, Lindsey (Nick) Bjorgaard, Chad (Lauren) Dziengel, Paul (Savana) Dziengel, Denise (Tyler) Schramm, Andrew (Katie) Faken, Alissa (Jake) Erickson and Amber Conley. Great grandchildren Gavin, Quinn, Liv, Blair, Ezra, Riley, and Jazmine. Sister Isabell (Jack) Koland, brothers Laverne (Pat) and Robert (Karen) Isaacson. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son Blake and sister and brother-in-law, Lavina and Jerry DeShaw. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. The service will be live streamed on the Sion Lutheran web page at sion-lutheran.weebly.com/. A public visitation will be held at the church at 1:00. Committal will be at Riverside Cemetery. Pastors Tim Peterson and Kathy Levenhagen presiding; Dianne Rice, organist. Casket bearers will be Luella’s grandchildren. Austin Funeral Chapel