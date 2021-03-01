Roseau County (Minn.) County Board Proceedings/February 29, 2021

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE FEBRUARY 9, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Vice-Chair John Horner. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, and Jack Swanson. Attending through ZOOM were Russell Walker and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle Dahl, and Julie Pahlen; while those attending through ZOOM were Diane Gregerson, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Pam Shaw, Cindy Tangen, and Mike Trinka. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of Julie Pahlen, LifeCare Public Health, to Delegations, and the addition of the Warroad- Roseau Rail Trail Project to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski commented that the AMC Legislative Conference will be held via a virtual platform on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and requested registration confirmation from the Board. Commissioners Horner, Swanson, and Walker plan to attend the virtual Conference. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $1,062,482.35 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Julie Pahlen, LifeCare Public Health Julie Pahlen met with the Board to request approval to extend the current Roseau County Public Health Service Agreement through December 31, 2021. Following review of the Agreement, the Board approved the Agreement, pending a favorable review by County Attorney Kjos. Ms. Pahlen also provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response in the County. The Board thanked her for providing outstanding leadership during the pandemic. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the January 26, 2021, Regular Board Proceedings; approved an Engineering Services Contract Extension with Pennington County; and authorized a County Public Auction Sale. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Coordinator Pelowski provided an update on the Roseau County Small Business and Non-Profit Organization Grant Program. The Grant Committee met initially on February 2, 2021, and will meet again on February 10, 2021, to continue the application review process. Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail – Letter of Support Cyndy Renfrow, Warroad Community Development Executive Director, requested Board approval of a Letter of Support for the proposed Warroad-Roseau Rail Trail Project, and a pledge to provide a portion of the matching funds required should MnDOT approve their grant application. Following discussion, the Board approved the Letter of Support as presented and approved to pledge $20,000.00 of local matching funds towards the project, if applicable. Commissioner Committee Reports (January 26 – February 9, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Minnesota Rural Counties; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Roseau Economic Development Authority; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholders Meeting(s); Roseau City Council; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Small Business & Non-Profit Grant Committee; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Coffee & Conversation with President Rich Sve; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; AMC Futures Task Force; Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust Nominating Committee; Roseau School Board. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Minnesota Rural Counties. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Small Business & Non- Profit Grant Committee. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 9:50 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (March 3, 2021)