Ruth Ingrid Passi, 100, a life-long resident of Clementson, MN, died February 17, 2021, at her home in Clementson.

Ruth Johnson was born August 8, 1920, in Spooner (east Baudette, MN) to Gust and Mina Johnson. She attended school at Eidem, Border and Indus schools.

In the early 1950’s she met Joseph T. Passi and they were married February 11, 1953 in Duluth, MN. J.T. passed away on October 4, 1998. They spent years farming, raising chickens, had milk cows and beef cattle and a big garden. Ruth did a lot of canning and freezing fruits and vegetables. She was a good cook and loved to do embroidery work, making and weaving rugs in her spare time.

In 1980 she went to work for R.J. Tackle at the old Border school making fishing lure. She continued working there for seven years, then at home for 17 years, finally retiring in November, 1998.

Ruth is survived by a son, David Passi of Clementson; nephews Mike (Becky) Carlberg of Mankato, MN and Dwayne (Louise) Carlberg of Baudette, MN; a niece Marilyn (Lyman) Hughes of Duluth, MN; plus other relatives here and in Norway. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; three nephews; and cousins here and in Norway.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Full notice will be posted on www.helgesonfuneralhome.come at that time.