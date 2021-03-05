Dennis Walz, 77, of rural Stephen, MN passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Kittson Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church rural Stephen, MN with Reverend ???? officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at Salem Church Cemetery at later date. Dennis Kenneth Walz was born November 23, 1943 at Hallock MN son of Walter and Nancy (Olson) Walz. He was raised and attended school in Augsburg Township, Marshall County, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the lutheran faith and was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church. On September 4, 1965 he was united in marriage to Linda Hjelle at East Grand Forks, MN. To this union 6 children were born Kevin, Kelly, Kristine, Marchele, Peter and Kari. The couple made their home in Section 2 of Augsburg Township, Marshall county, MN and for a short time near Wannaska, MN where they worked at Polaris. They moved back to Augsburg Township where he farmed and raised livestock. Dennis worked for local farmers, road construction, Arctic Cat and American Crystal over the years retiring from Polaris in 2005. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and attending to his livestock, horseback riding which was hard to believe because he would give the boys grief about the hay burners (horses). Most of all he cherished the time spent with family and friends. He loved giving the grandkids a hard time. He served on the Salem Church board for many years. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Linda Walz of Stephen, MN; children Kevin (Roberta) Walz of Karlstad, MN, Kelly (Darrell) Jacobson of Argyle, MN, Marchele (Special friend Troy) Walz of Lamberton, MN, Peter Walz of Karlstad, MN, and Kari Walz of Karlstad, MN; grandchildren Donavon (Brittney) Walz, Brandi (Brandon) Jacobson, Jared (Krystal) Jacobson, Mallory (Jason) Friedley, Austin (Trisha) Walz, Beau Walz, Brielle Nelson, Michael Jacobson, Jasmine Walz, Bryleigh Nelson, Dawson Walz, Zachary Walz, and Macie Walz; first great-grandson to arrive any day ;siblings Joann (Jay) Martufi of Omaha, NE and Wallace (Loretta) Walz of Karlstad, MN; brother-in-law Loren Kukowski of Badger, MN, James (Betty) Hjelle of Newfolden, MN; sister-in-law Gwen Hjelle of Newfolden, MN, along with several nieces and nephews. Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Kristine Walz, grandson Jordan Jacobson, sister Arlene Kukowski, nephews Randy Martufi, Dewey Walz, Luverne Walz; other extended family. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com pd