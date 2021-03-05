Florence G. Feltman, 102

Florence G. Feltman, age 102, of rural Grafton, ND passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Lutheran Sunset Home of Grafton, ND.

Florence G. Kasprick was born April 26, 1918 in rural Grafton, ND the daughter of the late Harry and Julia (Pokrzywinski) Kasprick. She attended rural school in Acton Township. Florence was united in marriage to Frank Feltman on Oct. 6, 1941 in Warsaw. While Frank served in Germany during World War II, Florence moved to Detroit and worked in a plant building airplane parts. Following his discharge the couple returned home and farmed in Acton and Harriston Township. Frank passed away on June 17, 1999. Florence moved to the Lutheran Sunset Home on January 6, 2021.

She was a member of the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and Altar Society, the Sacred Heart Society, PNA, Prairie Senior Citizens and VFW Auxiliary. The couple enjoyed bowling and square dancing.

Florence is survived by her sons: David (Mary) Feltman, Fargo, ND; Daniel Feltman, Oak Creek, CO and Merlyn Feltman, Grafton, ND; three grandchildren: Kristine, Roger and Greg Feltman and three great grandchildren. Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Mary Lou and her sister, Lorraine Schuster.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church of Warsaw, ND. Visitation will be Wednesday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

An online guest book is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.

