Leave a Comment

Terry Lee Brekke was born on March 25, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minn., and in 1950 was adopted by Orton and Elmira (Wollin) Brekke of rural Strathcona. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Strandquist, Minn., and confirmed at Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona, Minn. He attended elementary school in Strathcona and high school in Greenbush. Following high school Terry worked for several local farmers for a few years before starting work at Arctic Enterprises in Thief River Falls in 1967. He was united in marriage to Virginia Myhrer in 1976 and they moved to Thief River Falls and resided there until Terry left Artic Cat in 1981 and he and Virginia moved back and purchased the farm that Terry grew up on from his parents to devote his time to farming. Terry farmed from 1981 to 2003 and then went on to work for the Cenex organization in Lake Bronson, hauling fertilizer on a seasonal basis. He returned to work for Arctic Cat in 2004 where he worked for a few years before being forced to retire due to health reason. He and Virginia continued to make their home on their farm until selling it in 2013 and moving into Greenbush. Terry entered LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2017, Virginia passed away on January 6, 2020, and Terry continued to make his home at LifeCare where he passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the age of 71. Terry was a member of Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona for many years, enjoyed woodworking, taking 4-wheeler rides, his dogs and especially spending time with his family. He is survived by his sons Duane (Nicole) and Jerry Brekke both of Greenbush, his Granddaughter Jordyn Doak also of Greenbush, one Great Granddaughter (due in April), two sisters-in-law, Donna Myhrer of St. Hilaire and Barbara Myhrer of Bemidji, one niece, several nephews and other relatives. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia of 44 years, two brothers-in-law, Jerome and Dwight Myhrer. Family and friends are welcome to gather for a visitation at 6:00 PM, Friday, March 12, 2021 at Collins Funeral Chapel in Greenbush following MN state Covid-19 guidelines. Funeral arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush. Collins Funeral Home