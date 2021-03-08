Denise Marie Cariveau, 67, of rural East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Denise Marie Novacek was born on April 7, 1953 in East Grand Forks, MN the daughter of Dennis and Cecelia (Bujnovsky) Novacek. Denise attended country school in Sullivan Township through 8th grade, and attended St. James High School for 2 years until it closed and then graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1971. She married Daniel Lee Cariveau on July 15, 1972 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN. They made their home in rural East Grand Forks raising their 3 children. Denise worked in various retail establishments including Sherwin Williams and Sears. She earned her degree in Architectural Drafting from Thief River Falls Technical College 2007. She was skilled at any form of art including blueprint drawing and design. It was her passion. She had a strong resolve and a hard work ethic. She loved color, photography, repurposing and gardening both flowers and vegetables. Christmas, was especially her favorite, with decorated trees in every room. As a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church she practiced her faith which was a source of strength. She realized God’s hands guiding her through her daily life especially after being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. She would often say “Guess what God did for me today?”

Denise is survived by her husband Daniel and children, Lee (Tami) Cariveau of East Grand Forks, MN, Ryan (Deann) Cariveau of Shueyville, IA, Tanya (Francesco) Sauta of Los Angeles, CA; Five grandchildren, Alexander, Madison, Anna, Remi and Nicolo; Mother, Cecelia Novacek. Siblings, Renae (Gerald) Kovar, Stasia (Ben) Carew, Ronnie (Patty) Novacek, Rachelle (Paul) David, Paul (Melinda) Novacek.

She was preceded in death by her father Dennis and brother-in-law TJ Benson.

A special thanks to Dr. Potti, the staff and patients at the Cancer Center of North Dakota, and Dr. Kourelis at Mayo Clinic.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to The Gift of Life House in Rochester, MN, Sacred Heart Foundation and Northland Rescue Mission.

Blessed be the memory of Denise Marie Cariveau.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:30 PM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. All CDC Guidelines shall be followed and Masks will be required.

Rosery: 2:10 PM at the church before services.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Mass on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Live Streaming of Funeral service will be at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com, click on Denise’s page. Masks will be required.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN