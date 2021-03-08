Joan K. Schulz, 82, of East Grand Forks, MN died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home.

Joan Kay Holweger was born October 2, 1938 in Northwood, ND the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Molstad) Holweger. She grew up on a farm in rural Arvilla, ND and graduated from Larimore High School. She married David Carl Schulz in Pleasant View Church, rural Arvilla, ND on May 22, 1959. She graduated from Aaker Business College and attended the EGF AVTI for bookkeeping.

She is survived by children, Dale (Peggy) Schulz, Darlene Schulz (Arlen Kvamme) and Dianne (Duane) Vold, all of East Grand Forks, MN, 4 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 9 step-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband David, and siblings, Jerome, Joseph Holweger Jr, Marlene Jones, mother and father-in-law Mary and Carl Schulz.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and the East Grand Forks Senior Citizens.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the First Lutheran Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the church.

Interment: Pleasant View Cemetery, rural Arvilla, ND.

Live Streaming of Funeral service will be at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com, click on Joan’s page. Masks will be required.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN