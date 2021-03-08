Loren Monrad Germundson, 86

Loren Monrad Germundson was born on June 2, 1934 in Karlstad to Orville and Hilda (Torgerson) Germundson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad and attended school in Karlstad where he graduated from in 1952. Loren then went on to attend college at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN where he was the starting pitcher on their baseball team his freshman year. Loren was united in marriage to Lola Ann Johnson on August 1, 1953 at Eidsvold Lutheran Church in Halma and they made their home in Karlstad and started raising their growing family. Loren held many jobs over the years working as a car salesman for Parker Motors, Standard Oil, post office employee, grocery store clerk and farming with his father Orville. His father passed away in 1962 and Loren carried on farming alone until 1965 when he went into partnership with Bert Trane, purchasing Basil Celany’s interest of the furniture store giving rise to Trane and Germundson furniture store. Loren and Lola purchased Bert Trane’s interest in the store in 1979 and it became Germundson’s Furniture Store. His wife Lola passed away in 2013 and Loren continued to make his home in Karlstad and operate the store until retiring in 2017 at the age of 81. Loren passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, Mn. at the age of 86 years and 9 months. Loren was a pillar of the Karlstad community serving on the Karlstad school board, Lions club, Karlstad fire department, Eagle’s club, past church president at First Lutheran church, served on the board of directors at the bank in Karlstad from 1979 to 2005 the EDA board, and was on the board of Civic and Commerce (C&C). He was well known for his humor, joking and adventurous nature, love of sports including football, baseball, basketball, golf, hunting and fishing. Loren was a very skilled and respected business owner and enjoyed traveling a lot with his wife Lola. Loren was well known and well liked, and loved his life and lived it to the fullest. And he loved Karlstad! Loren is survived by his two daughters Lori Hetrick of Karlstad and Ann (Dean) Wilson of Fargo, one son Neil (Shannon) of Scottsdale, AZ, one daughter in law Debbie Germundson of Scottsdale, AZ, brother Owen (Ruth) Germundson of Scottsdale, AZ, 9 grandchildren Barret and Dallas Germundson of AZ, Aubree, Julia, Nevada, and Sadie Wilson of Fargo, ND, Aquillon Hetrick of MI, Sara and Beth Philipp of Thief River Falls, MN., 11 great grandchildren, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Hilda, his wife Lola of 59 years, and his son Luther. A private family funeral service will be held at 3:00PM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad with Pastor Caitlin Jensen presiding. A private family visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services will be held at the Karlstad Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home in Karlstad. An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com Collins Funeral Home