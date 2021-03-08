Maxine Virginia Oistad, 94

Maxine Virginia Oistad, daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian (Johnson) Carlson, was born on September 19, 1926 in Warren, MN. She grew to womanhood in Karlstad, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. When Maxine was a little girl, her sister, Marcella, called her Mickey Mouse and she was forever known as Mickey. She graduated from Karlstad High School in 1944. She graduated from Moorhead Teacher’s College after 2 years with a lifetime teaching certificate. She would later attend Bemidji State College graduating with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1974. On December 26, 1947, Mickey was united in marriage to John J. Oistad, her high school sweetheart. She and John made their home in Karlstad. Mickey taught in Lake Bronson, Halma and Karlstad for 40 years. Once retired, she substitute taught for an additional 20 years ending her teaching career at the age of 80. Mickey was an avid supporter of John in all his baseball endeavors, helping him sponsor several MN Twins Youth Clinics. She and John could be seen at the baseball diamond for many hours during the spring and summer. John passed away August 26, 2017. Mickey entered the Meadows Assisted Living in Karlstad in October of 2015. She was happy there and enjoyed the staff and other residents. In January, 2021, she suffered a hip fracture and passed away at the Karlstad Senior Living on Thursday, February 18. She is survived by her children: Susan (Harlen) Hokanson, Browerville, MN, John III (Wendy), Hoople, ND and Carla (Jeff) Nyflot, Karlstad, MN. Grandchildren: Kristi Walburn (Eric Dahl), Heidi (Mike) Marthaler, Carl (Natalie) Hokanson, Jana Oistad, Sally (Dan) Halcrow, Dallas (Jenn) Nyflot and Kimberly Nyflot. Great grandchildren: Luke (Jenny) Ritter, Danielle Jetty, Jack Marthaler, Andrew Marthaler, Mason, Maddox and Blake Halcrow and Michael, Emily and Isabel Nyflot. Great great grandchildren: Brayden Miller and Freya Ritter. She is also survived by one brother, Robert Carlson, Karlstad, MN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband John, Sister Marcella and two brothers, Allen and Virgil in Infancy. Private family funeral services will be held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Karlstad, MN Maxine’s funeral service can be viewed at the link below. https://youtu.be/gd6oKvbEB2M Collins Funeral Home