Terry D. Syvertson, age 78 of Bemidji, MN passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 surrounded by his family at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Terry Dale Syvertson was born on December 28, 1942 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Glenn and Delores (Golightly) Syvertson. Terry grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. He attended the University of North Dakota and moved to Sunnyside, WA after graduating with a degree in education On June 5, 1965 he was united in marriage to Joan K.Skarsten. Sadly and too soon Joan passed away in 2015. In 1979 Terry and Joan moved their family back to MN and Terry finished his masters degree in higher education at UND. He retired after 25 years at East Grand Forks Senior High School as Assistant Principal in 2005 and moved full time to their lake home in Bemidji, MN.

Family members who survive Terry include his children, Stacy Weston of Valley City, ND, Sara Syvertson of Jupiter, FL, Nikke Honek of East Grand Forks, MN, and Tyler Syvertson of Bemidji, MN; 5 grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter, Brandon, Tanner, and Taryn; siblings, Cheryl Smith of Minneapolis, MN and Glenn Syvertson of Portland, OR.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan K. Syvertson and his sister Thersa Syvertson.

Terry will be remembered for his love and commitment to his family and his amazing career of teaching, coaching, assistant principal, and all the lives he had a tremendous impact on. His acts of care and love will always be cherished.

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Face Masks and all CDC guidelines will be followed.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Memorial Service on Saturday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Memorial Service will be Livestreamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s Website. Click on Terry’s Obituary to View the Service.

Interment: Calvary Cemetery in the spring of 2021

