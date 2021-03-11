Having that inner drive: Brooke Fredrickson wins Triple ‘A’ Award at the section level

Some time ago, Marshall County Central Superintendent-Elementary Principal Jeffrey Lund coached Brooke Fredrickson in kindergarten and first grade basketball. At that time, he could see she had a special type of attitude inside her.

“Even then it was clear there was an inner drive to do her best,” Lund said via email. “Since then, I’ve enjoyed watching her grow and succeed every step of the way.”

This attitude has driven her to successes in various environments— the classroom, the athletic fields and courts, music rooms and stages, and county fairs. Before walking out those Marshall County Central doors for the final time as a senior graduate, she would earn recognition for this involvement, success, and drive and make some history in the process.

About a few weeks ago, Fredrickson learned that she was named the Section 8A Female Triple A Award winner, a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) award recognizing seniors for their excellence in three areas: academics, arts, and athletics. Fredrickson was ecstatic to hear this news.

“I never thought I’d get that far. It’s awesome to have the chance to be able to represent my school,” Fredrickson said. “(It’s) the first time in school history that anyone’s won the section— both the sub-section and the region. So I was pretty excited to be able to do that for my school and just represent my school like that.”

While she is happy to represent her school, her school is also happy and proud she is representing them on such a stage.

“I am extremely proud of Brooke and all of her accomplishments,” Lund said via email. “Brooke has many talents including drive and determination that help her succeed in anything she chooses to do. The award is well deserved.”

As Lund explained, Fredrickson represents excellence in the awards three categories.

As for the arts, participating in band and choir, she has won numerous music solo and ensemble awards at contests. In 2019, she also won in her category at the Regional Visual Arts Contest, qualifying her for the State Visual Arts Contest, where she won a Spotlight on Arts award. She also participates in one-act play and the school’s musicals held every other year, having a lead role in this year’s musical, an opportunity she’s excited about.

As for athletics, Fredrickson has participated in four sports: volleyball, basketball, softball, and trap shooting. She has lettered in volleyball, basketball, and softball and was named a captain of the softball, volleyball, and softball teams. In trap shooting, she earned first place in the MSHSL State Novice competition.

Two of her coaches, Freeze Head Volleyball Coach Melissa Thompson and Freeze Head Girls’ Basketball Coach Matt Nelson, both were happy for her and pointed to her drive.

“Just knowing her, it doesn’t surprise me,” Coach Thompson said about her winning the Triple ‘A’ Award, “just because she’s so driven in so many different aspects, in her school life and then her sports life.”

Coach Nelson said this was a great honor for Fredrickson.

“She works hard in school. That’s a high priority for her,” Coach Nelson said. “… She’s worked hard and is well deserved (of this award).”

Speaking of academics, Fredrickson has lettered academically in each semester and will graduate with high honors. Her grades have helped her volleyball and basketball teams earn academic all-state awards. In 2020, she herself earned academic all-state in volleyball. She also belongs to the National Honor Society.

“She challenges herself and has risen to be one of the top students in her class,” Lund said via email.

Outside school, she is involved with her church, Middle River summer theater and 4-H. Part of the New Maine 4-H Club in Marshall County, Fredrickson has participated in 4-H since kindergarten. It has become a large part of her life.

In 4-H, she has enjoyed competing at the fair with various projects, including in the areas of shop, crafts, and self-determined. She also has assisted in helping with her club’s booth, banner, and parade float.

For her, 4-H has taught her how to become a leader. She has belonged to the county’s Federation Council, and served as secretary, treasurer, and vice president of her club. She currently serves as her club’s president, a role she has held for about the last three straight years.

“It’s really helped me to voice my opinions and help to lead others because that’s really where I got my leadership skills from,” Fredrickson said, “and learn how to talk in front of people and then how to talk under pressure when the judges are criticizing my project. So that’s really been a big part of who I am and who I have become.”

Fredrickson and the 31 other Triple ‘A’ state finalists will be recognized during the televised boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournaments. The four winners, one boy and one girl in each Class A and Class AA, will be announced in April.

