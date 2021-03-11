Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report March 8

On the south end… Lots of ice fishing is still happening in some areas while other areas are dealing with ice upheavals due to temperature fluctuations. Some parts of the lake are very accessible, but It is a good idea to call ahead or watch the Facebook page of the resort or outfitter you are fishing with for any updates.

Mixed reports. Some catching lots of fish with quite a bit of sorting for keepers happening while others are catching one here, one there. Some nice slot fish (between 19.5 – 28.0 inches) being caught and released. Also some trophy walleyes (28 – 33 inches) caught this week. 24-32 feet has been the best bite. Lures with some noise such as jigging spoons or small lipless crankbaits with rattles are helpful. Gold, glow, glow red, pink and green solid colors this week. On the deadstick, a colored hook with a live fathead has been effective.

Big pike being caught on tip-ups with a quick strike rig and either live sucker or large dead baitfish in 5 – 15′ of water.

On the Rainy River… Morning / evening bite the best. Remember, March 1st – April 14th, catch and release only for walleyes on Four Mile Bay and the Rainy River. As warmer temps and melting happening, use extreme caution on the river. River east of Birchdale showing some open water, spring fishing is around the corner.

Up at the NW Angle… With the border closure, there are four ways to travel to the NW Angle without crossing the border. 1. NW Angle Guest Ice Road from south shore up to the Angle. 2. Snowmobile trails across the lake. 3. Lake of the Woods Passenger Service (bombardier). 4. Lake Country Air flying service.

Nice walleyes caught this week up at the NW Angle. Fish have been finicky, try downsizing presentations and using some noise to attract them and fire them up. Walleyes in 22 – 31′ of water. Some big pike caught both on tip ups and by walleye anglers. Communicate with your favorite NW Angle resort for specifics. Ice fishing on LOW through March. Remember, a new MN Fishing License is required March 1st.