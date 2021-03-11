RiverView’s COVID-19 Vaccination Waitlist Now Open to Next Two Tiers

COVID-19 vaccination moved another step forward on Tuesday when Gov. Tim Walz announced the eligibility for vaccination of another 1.8 million Minnesotans made up of front-line workers and those with preexisting conditions.

Walz announced that the state had reached its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Minnesotans ages 65 and older several weeks ahead of schedule, allowing for the move to the next two phases beginning March 9.

RiverView is now taking calls on the COVID-19 Hotline for those in Tiers 2 and 3 who would like to get on the waitlist for a COVID vaccination when it becomes available at RiverView. The hotline number is 218.470.7983. The following information defines the tiers now eligible for vaccination:

Phase 1b Tier 2

• Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

• Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

• Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3

• People age 45-64 years with one or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 16 or 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. Multigenerational homes is defined as households where people from two or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild. Does not include a parent or guardian caring for a child or teen.

• The below list of underlying medical conditions for phase 1b was adapted from conditions listed on CDC’s People with Certain Medical Conditions (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html)

Until you are vaccinated, RiverView asks everyone to continue to protect themselves, their loved ones, and neighbors by wearing a mask, washing their hands, maintaining social distance, and staying home when feeling sick.

Please call RiverView’s COVID-19 Hotline at 218.470.7983 with questions.