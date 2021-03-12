Greenbush Middle River (Minn.) District 2683 Proceedings/January 20, 2021

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 PRELIMINARY AGENDA FOR REGULAR MEETING January 20, 2021 – 7:30 PM School Library 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. 2. Roll Call 1. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Carrie Jo Howard, Joseph Melby, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Allison Harder and Brandon Ignaszewski Administration: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Principal Sharon Schultz Other Attendees: Josh Kern, Tary Kern, Debbie Aune, Mary Stauffenecker, Arlette Pearson, Mary Anderson, Mara Gust, Brittany Hasson Burkel, Bryann Balstad, Lynn Balstad, Patty Wojciechowski, Ruthie Forst, Ryan Bergeron, Cheryl Hirst, Leah Hasson 3. Welcome New School Board member Brandon Ignaszewski 4. Organization of School Board 1. Nominations for School Board Chair – Shane Kilen was nominated and upon roll call vote, members voted as follows: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 2. Nominations for School Board Vice Chair – Brandon Kuznia was nominated and upon roll call vote, members voted as follows: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 3. Nominations for School Board Clerk – Carrie Jo Howard was nominated and upon roll call vote, members voted as follows: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 4. Nominations for School Board Treasurer – Joe Melby was nominated and upon roll call vote, members voted as follows: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 5. Designation of date & time for Regular monthly meetings. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to designate the third Monday of the month at 7:30 pm as the official day and time for the regular monthly meeting of the Board unless change is necessitated by unforeseeable events. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 6. Designation of School District legal counsel A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to designate the Law Firm of Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger as the School District’s Legal Counsel. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 7. Designation of official depositories for school funds. A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to designate Border Bank and the Minnesota School Board Liquid Asset Fund as official depositories for school funds. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 8. Designation of Official School Newspaper A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve The Tribute of Greenbush, MN and The Honker of Middle River, MN as the designated official school newspapers. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 9. en masse Selection of Board ad hoc committee representation: a. Badger / Greenbush Middle River Join Sports Board: Principal Sharon Schultz, Kurt Stenbert, Joe Melby, Carrie Jo Howard b. Negotiation Committees 1. Certified Staff – Carrie Jo Howard, Joe Melby, Allison Harder 2. Non-Certified Staff – Carrie Jo Howard, Allison Harder, Brandon Ignaszewski 3. Principal – Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard 4. Supt – Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard 5. Meet & Confer Committee: Representatives for the School Board will be chosen at the time an employee group requests a meeting. c. MN School Board Association (MSBA) legislative liaison: Shane Kilen d. Community Education Advisory Council: Allison Harder A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Joe Melby to approve the appointed list of committee members appointments en masse. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 10. Rotation of assignments for 2021 Board auditing committee 11. Establish School Board Compensation (same as previous year). A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve $67.50 per meeting for attendance at school board meetings, $135.00 per full day or $67.50 per half day for attendance at board workshops or conventions; and the positions of Board Chair and Clerk to receive an annual officer payment of $270.00 Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes 12. Selection of Board Representative to the Northwest Regional Inter-District Council (NWRIC) A motion was made by Joe Melby, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to appoint Board Member Allison Harder as the GMR Representative to the NW RIC Governing council. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 13. Listening Session 14. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 15. Approval of Agenda A motion was made by Kurt Stenbert, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the agenda of the January 20, 2021 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes Minutes A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of December 21, 2020. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 16. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the payment of bills check #37799 through #37870 for a total of $159,867.89 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 7, 2020 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. 17. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 1. Treasurer’s Report 2. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 18. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. Board acceptance of donations to the School A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to accept the following donations to the GMR School District Donation in the name of Tom & Cooky Kujava to Technology Fund (replacing wireless computer network system)………….$100 Donation by Joni Mooney & Stacy Dallager to GMR Special Education program as a part of the “Cultivating Community” employee giving program at Border Bank ……………$400 Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 19. Para Professional Recognition Week 20. Old Business 1. Report on Federal Funding: Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSER) Round 2 Federal Funding estimates 2. Resolution to extend deadline for Leave granted by the Families FIRST Coronavirus Recovery Act (FFCRA) Board member Kurt Stenberg introduced the following resolution. Resolution to Extend Deadline for Leaves Granted by the Families First Coronavirus Recovery Act WHEREAS, the fFamilies First Coronavirus Recovery Act (FFCRA) required covered employers to provide up to 80 hours of paid emergency sick leave and up to 12 weeks of partially paid expanded family and medical leave, and WHEREAS, the requirement to provide said leave ended on December 31, 2020 and WHEREAS, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 provides the option for covered employers to extend the deadline for eligible employees to use hours/days of leaves defined in the FFCRA through March 31, 2021, and WHEREAS, the Scool District did not experience high rates of absences due to FFCRA leaves prior to December 31, 2020 and wishes to voluntarily extend the deadline for employees to use FFCRA leave in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BE IT RESOLVED, The School Board of Greenbush Middle River Public Schools shall extend the deadline for eligible employees to use FFCRA paid emergency sick leave and partially paid expanded family and medical leave, according to the guidelines outlined in the FFCRA as modified in this Resolution, through March 31, 2021. For purposes of implementing this Resolution and in recognition of the fact the School District has been able to provide in-person instruction throughout this school year without experiencing excessive employee absences, the School District will treat all employees as if they did not use FFCRA leave prior to January 1, 2021 for purposes of calculating the total amount of paid leave an employee will be entitled to receive between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021 pursuant to this Resolution. And Board member Allison Harder duly seconded the above mentioned resolution. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 21. New Business: 1. Board Approval to dispose of obsolete equipment and materials. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve disposal of obsolute equipment and materials in accordance with MSBA Policy for disposal of obsolute equipment and materials. 2. COVID-19 vaccine pilot program to serve prekindergarten through grade 12 educators and school staff 3. Notice of intent to commence negotiating the 2021-2023 Agreement with GMR-Education Association (GMR EA) 4. Report: Bidding for renewing group Health & Hospitalization Insurance 5. Resolution directing the Administration to make recommendation for reduction in programs and position and reasons therefor. Member Joe Melby introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption: RESOLUTION DIRECTING THE ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFOR. WHEREAS, there has been a reduction in student enrollment, and, WHEREAS, this decrease in student enrollment must include discontinuance of positions and discontinuance or curtailment of programs, and WHEREAS, a determination must be made as to which teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, as follows: That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions as a result of a reduction in enrollment, make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Carrie Jo Howard and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Roll Call Vote: Kuznia – Yes, Howard – Yes, Stenberg – Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Melby – Yes, Kilen – Yes And the following voted against the same: Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted. 6. Resolution Relating to a Teacher Early Retirement Inventive Program pursuant to M.S. 122A.48 A motion was made by board member Joe Melby and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to offer licensed staff pursuant to MN Statute 122A.48, a one time early retirement incentive of $15,000.00 towards the premium cost of a school district sponsored Health & Hospitalization (H&H) insurance for retirement-eligible teachers in the district. Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 7. Board discussion regarding position of Greenbush Middle River Superintendent beyond 2020-2021 school year. The current Superintendent of Schools was employed by the GMR School Board in late June 2019 for the 2019-2020 school year as a part-time interim Superintendent. With the on-set of COVID-19 in March 2020, the employment agreement was extended to the 2020-2021 school year. Board formed a Committee to pursue and research options available for the Superintendent position. Committee members include: Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard 22. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. State MN School Boards Association [Virtual] Conference b. Replacement of School District Wireless Computer Network System 2. Principal a. Teacher [Virtual] Workshop on January 18, 2021 b. MN State High School League & start-up of Winter Sports c. COVID-19 items / up-dates 23. Adjournment A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to ADJOURN Roll Call Vote: Kuznia–Yes, Howard–Yes, Stenberg–Yes, Harder–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Melby–Yes, Kilen-Yes 24. Communications Regular February School Board Meeting – Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Cafeteria (March 17, 2021)