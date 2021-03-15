Ardell “Buck” Buchholtz, 88, of East Grand Forks, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia of Grand Forks.

Ardell William Buchholtz was born in Altamont, SD on January 9, 1933, to the late Frank and Frieda (Weiber) Buchholtz. He grew up and attended school in Clear Lake, SD. He joined the US Army in 1949 where he served in Korea, Burma, and Japan. Buck earned the Korean Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Purple Heart for wounds received at Chosin Reservoir in North Korea December 1, 1950. He was honorably discharged December 23, 1952. Following that he moved to Minneapolis where he worked for Mpls Moline. On August 3, 1953, he married Dorothy Sanders in Bemidji. They made their home in Bemidji and he worked for Quality Cleaners and Nei Bottling before starting with Old Dutch where he worked his way up from route salesman, to supervisor, to plant manager in the Old Dutch Factory in EGF until it closed in 1981. He then worked as a potato broker until his retirement in 1993. Sadly his wife Dorothy passed away in 1992.

Buck was appointed as the Executive Secretary to the MN Area One Potato Council from 1984-1997. He was VFW Post 3817 Local Commander, Quartermaster, housing committee, served as the Sgt. At Arms for the Honor Guard, served as the VFW 9th District Commander and Adjutant. He also was a member of the American Legion Post 157 and DAV Post 12 GF. He loved his God and Country, the American Flag, Eagles and was an avid woodworker, and enjoyed making many projects in his retirement.

Survivors include the love of his life and partner Mary Lovcik of East Grand Forks; children Sandra (Jerry) Krebs of Alexandria, MN and Debra (Michael Bolton) Buchholtz of Banbury, England, Donny Lovcik, Al McDanal (Pam), and Linda McDanal (Linda P.); brother Harvey Buchholtz of Marshall, MN; grandchildren Brian Krebs of West Fargo, ND, Kathy McDanal (Cody Hlavka); great-grandson Sorren Hlavka; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy, siblings Eugene, Betty, and Bernice Buchholtz.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made in Buck’s Memory to the EGF VFW Post #3817, 312 Demers Ave. EGF, MN 56721.

Memorial Service: 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Military Honors will be provided by the East Grand Forks American Legion Post 157, VFW Post 3817, and the National Guard. Service will be live-streamed at Buck’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 1 Hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Inurnment: Will be held at a later time.

