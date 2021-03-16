Marlene Gail Isane, 73

Marlene Gail Isane passed away on Saturday, March 13th at her home in Badger, MN at the age of 73. Marlene Thompson was born October 7, 1947 at the family farm in Benwood to Lyle & Elsie (Witt) Thompson. She attended Grass Lake Country School & later graduated from Greenbush High School in 1965. She then went to nursing school in Minneapolis. Marlene married Arne Isane on June 11th, 1966 at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Badger. They made their home at the Isane family farm in Nereson Township, where they raised their 4 children. Marlene enjoyed and took pride in caring and cooking for her family, friends, farm workers and anyone else Arne would bring in unannounced. Marlene was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church, Faith ladies aid, & Badger T & C. She was very passionate in organizing and preparing for the annual lutefisk supper at the Church. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting & embroidery. The highlights of her life were attending her children & grandchildren’s sports, activities, & programs. She also enjoyed social activities with friends, neighbors and family such as card parties, dances, and holiday gatherings. A more recent highlight was spending time with her loyal companion, her dog, Kya. She is survived by her children, Shayne (Denise) Isane of Badger, Kari (Matt) Millner of Roseau, Jamie (Tina) Isane of Badger; Grandchildren, Devyn, Danielle, Isaak, Tyler, Jenessa, Madison, Conner, Elliott, & Emmitt; Great Grandchildren, Hewitt, Laney, Joanna, Asher, and Toby; Brothers, Donnie (Darlene) Thompson and Michael Thompson; Sister-in-law, Betsey Isane. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arne; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Julie Isane; and Brother, Doyle Thompson. A public visitation will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 4-7 PM with a 7:00 prayer service. Family funeral service will be 10 AM Thursday, March 18th at Faith Lutheran Church south of Badger. Both services will follow MN St. Covid Guidelines. Interment will be at Nannestad Cemetery. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com Helgeson Funeral Home