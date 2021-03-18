Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report March 16, 2021

On the south end… Most resorts have pulled off fish houses for the season with a few resorts adjacent to better ice conditions still ice fishing. Big pike are active and staging adjacent to spawning areas. Most fish are being caught on tip ups with live sucker minnows or a dead bait like a tullibee. Most pike angling taking place in 5-15′ of water.

Walleye anglers finding fish 15 – 30′ of water. A morning / evening bite shallower, walleyes and saugers during the day in deeper water.

On the Rainy River… The Rainy River is starting to open! Some small boats pushing over shoreline ice at Nelson Park in Birchdale. The middle of the river is open with the boat ramp still ice covered as of 3-16-21. It may open in coming days.

Safety first. Life preservers, warm weather gear, a knife to cut anchor rope if drifting ice gets caught in rope, and of course common sense. Please have patience for your fellow anglers when the accesses open up. Use slower speed and caution on Hwy 11 near access points. Do not block approaches to fields, etc. when parking.

Up at the NW Angle… Looking ahead to open water, there are various ways to travel to the NW Angle without crossing the border. If you have the right boat and expertise, boating across is an option. There is also the Lake of the Woods Passenger Service (charter boat shuttle to Angle). And finally, Lake Country Air flying service, a float plane service out of Baudette and other locations.

The majority of ice fishing is finished up at the Angle. Some locals are still fishing but most are looking forward to open water. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging