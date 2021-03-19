INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 (Greenbush, Minn.) Proceedings/February 24, 2021

Greenbush Middle River School INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING February 24, 2021 7:30 PM in School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 5672 1. Call to Order at 7:3P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Allison Harder, Brandon Kuznia, Brandon Ignaszewski, Kurt Stenberg Not present: Joe Melby, Carrie Jo Howard Administration: Larry Guggisberg, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Patty Wojciechowski, Troy Foss, Brittany Burkel, Kevin Ricke, Mark Stromsodt, Laurie Stromsodt, Kent Christian, Mary Anderson, Jess Foss, Mara Gust, Leah Hasson, Tara Kern, Tina Taus, Carol Rhen, Julie Przekwas, Jody Randall, Robert Novacek, Dave Stanelle, Deb Stanelle, Brad Dahl 3. Listening Session 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the agenda of the February 24, 2021 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of January 20, 2021. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Shane Kilen to approve the payment of bills check #37871 through #37981 for a total of $120,336.24 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated January 5, 2021 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. Board acceptance of donations to the School A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the following donations: Lake Country Chevrolet donation to GMR “Concession Stand”200.00 Wikstrom Telcom donation to GMR District for Internet connectivity $5,348.00 Meagan Brennan donation to GMR Boys Basketball 200.00 Carl and Patricia Peterson donated a drum set to GMR Music Dept Roll Call Vote: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 2. Recognition of GMR Spelling Bee Champion(s) [Local, Regional, State participation] 1st Place (advancing): Audrey Gust – 8th Grade 2nd Place: Jude Vacura – 5th Grade 3rd Place tie: Kenzie Dahl – 8th Grade, Nathan Gust – 6th Grade Audrey Gust advanced to the NWMN Regional Spelling Bee at (Virtually) Northland College in Thief River Falls on Feb. 3, 2021. She placed in the top four and therefore qualified for STATE Spelling Bee competition. Audrey competed in the STATE Spelling Bee on February 16, 2021. 5th Grade teacher Mrs. Robin Waage was this year’s Spelling Bee Coordinator. 3. Recognition of State Math League Participation Ryan Hlucny, Grade 12 will be participating in State Math League competition on March 8, 2021. The GMR Math League completed their 2020-2021 season with an over-all third place finish in their division. Ryan placed 1st in the division for an individual. This qualified him to participate in the individual portion of State Math League Competition. Ryan has finished first in the Division since 9th Grade so this will be his 4th consecutive year participating in State Competition. Mrs. Tara Kern is the Math League Advisor. 4. Recognition of Bus Driver Appreciation Day The MN Association for Pupil Transportation in cooperation with Governor Tim Walz proclaimed Feb 21-27, 2021 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week. 5. School Board Recognition Week 6. Recognition of State FCCLA participation Recently FCCLA members were judged and advanced to State competition which will be a virtual event. Eligible to participate in State (VIRTUAL) competition are: McKenna Bennett Morgan Reed Mya Bennett Katelyn Waage Bella Burkel Brooklyn Wahl Berlyn Burkel Sierra Westberg Chance Christian Honna Westlund Elizabeth Gust GMR will do an in-house FCCLA (virtual)Conference on Thursday and/or Friday March 25-26. The National Conference has gone virtual with a small portion being hybrid. This means that each state will have very limited numbers able to attend the national conference in person. We basically gave them two options: (1) To compete at the state level; or (2) To hold their competitive piece over until next year, in hopes that things will be a little more normal. The majority of our GMR students made the decision to hold their pieces until next year with the exception of McKenna Bennett who will be competing at the state level in the national event Re-purpose and Re-design and Berlyn Burkel who will be competing in the national event Food Innovations. 9. Old Business 1. Legal Up-date as it relates to petition by Middle River Annexation Property Owners Group Since at least March 2018, efforts on the part of representatives of the Middle River Annexation Property Owners Group have engaged in efforts to detach their properties from the GMR District and annex them to a neighboring school district. On January 22, 20201, Roseau County Judge Donna Dixon rendered a court decision dismissing the Middle River Property Owners annexation lawsuit. Judge Dixon essentially adopted the arguments made in support of the manner in which the School Board handled all of the detachment and annexation petitions. The Group does have the right to appeal the Roseau County Court decision to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. The Middle River Property Owners have 60 days to file an Appeal to the January 22, 2021 decision by the Roseau County Judge. 2. Introduction of Proposed Budget Reductions effective with the 2021-2022 school year Superintendent options for 2021-2022 After Supt. Presentation and discussion, it was decided to schedule a Work Meeting of the Board for Thursday, March 4th. This work session will also discuss options for Supt. Position. 10. New Business: 1. Report on MNSHSL Constitutional Amendment A motion was made by Shane Kilen, seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to provide the direction for Mrs. Sharon Schultz to vote affirmative (yes) on MSHSL Constitution Amendment. Roll Call: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 2. Approve employment of Para Professional A motion was made by Board member Allison Harder, secondd by Kurt Stenberg to approve the employment of Ms. Karla Davy as a para professional effective February 16, 2021. Roll Call: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 3. Board approval of Teacher resignations as a result of Early Retirement Incentive Program (M.S. 122A.48) a. Approve resignation of licensed Teacher Mrs. Laura Stand Motion by Board member Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the resignation of licensed teacher Mrs. Laura Strand effective at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year an in accordance with the Board approved Teacher Early Retirement Incentive Program pursuant to M.S. 122A.48. Roll Call: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes b. Approve resignation of licensed Teacher Ms. Joleah Hasson Motion by Board member Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve the resignation of licensed teacher Ms. Joleah Hasson effective at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year and in accordance with the Board approved Teacher Early Retirement Incentive Program pursuant to M.S. 122A.48. Roll Call: Kilen-Yes, Harder – Yes, Kuznia – Yes, Ignaszewski – Yes, Stenberg – Yes 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. GMR Student Enrollment (to-date) b. Development of 2021-2022 School Calendar c. Report on the activities and events of the 2021 MN Legislative Session d. Superintendent Comments: In-person learning in the GMR School – In general, not the same as other schools in Minnesota or even the United States. 2. Principal a. COVID-19 Testing b. How COVID-19 has affected Winter Activities (to-date) c. How COVID-19 has affected Spring Activities (to-date) d. Principal’s report on Feb. 15, 2021 Staff Development activities e. Parent Teacher Conferences (March 15, 2021) f. Statewide Assessments 12. Adjournment Motion by Kurt Stenberg, second by Allison Harder to Adjourn. 13. Communications Blood Drive on March 3, 2021 Parent Teacher Conferences on March 15, 2021 Regular March School Board Meeting – March 15, [email protected] 7:30 pm in GMR School Library GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL WORK SESSION MEETING March 4, 2021 7:30 PM School Cafeteria 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726 1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. 2. Roll Call: Shane Kilen, Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard, Joe Melby, Brandon Kuznia, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Ignaszewski ADMINISTRATION: Larry Guggisberg, Sharon Schultz, Amie Westberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Brian Burkel, Brittany Burkel, Laura Strand, Laurie Stromsodt, Mary Anderson, Striker Hasson, Cathy Schenkey, Arlette Pearson, Tara Kern, Deb Stanelle, Ervin Gust, Mara Gust, Leah Hasson, Ryan Bergeron Listening Session 3. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the agenda of the March 4, 2021 Special School Board Work Session Meeting as presented. Roll Call: Kilen-Yes, Harder–Yes, Howard–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Stenberg-Yes; Melby-Yes 4. Special Work Session Topics (NO OFFICIAL BOARD ACTION WILL BE TAKEN ON DISCUSSION TOPICS) 1. Discussion of Proposed Budget Reductions effective with the 2021-2022 school year (as presented during the regular January & February 2021 school board meetings) 2. Superintendent options for 2021-2022 (as included within January 2021 regular school board meeting) 5. Adjournment Motion made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to ADJOURN Roll Call: Kilen-Yes, Harder–Yes, Howard–Yes, Kuznia–Yes, Ignaszewski–Yes, Stenberg-Yes; Melby-Yes (March 24, 2021)