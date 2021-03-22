David A. Rebarchek, 76 of Grand Forks ND passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

David Allan Rebarchek was born on July 20, 1944 in Warroad, MN the son of Allie and Freda (Pedersen) Rebarchek. He was raised in Graceton, MN and graduated from Williams High School in Williams, MN. Following high school, he attended Bemidji State University. He then moved to Alaska and worked on pipelines. David entered the United States Army on October 27, 1966 at Baudette, MN. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters. He was honorably discharged from active military service on July 1, 1968 with the rank of Sergeant. When he returned home, he worked in the construction field and operated Rebarchek Construction Company until his retirement in 2015.

David loved and enjoyed the outdoors and working. David was married to Delores Matz and loved her children as his own. Delores preceded him in death in 1992. David married Shari Jacquemart on February 26, 2000 and again raised and loved her children as his own.

He is survived by wife, Shari; her sons, Nicklaus Morin and Charles Morin, Jr; his daughters, Jeannie (Mort) Gould, Erna (Tim) Van Radden and Tina (Tim) Hogue; his stepsons, Larry Matz and Gary Matz,; a sister, Kay (Bill) Adams; a brother, Gene Rebarchek and many special nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Delores; a daughter Nancy Anderson; a sister, Carol Pieper; a brother, Neil Rebarchek and a sister- in-law, Jeannie Rebarchek.

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment and memorial service: At a later date in Williams