Susan M. Moe, 67

Susan M. Moe, age 67, of East Grand Forks, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks, ND.

Susan Marie Moe was born on March 2, 1954 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of WM. Ardell and Ruth (Johnson) Smart. Susan grew up in East Grand Forks, MN and attended Sacred Heart School, graduating with the Class of 1972. On August 25, 1973 she was united in marriage to Randy Moe at Bygland Lutheran Church. They moved to Detroit Lakes, MN and then to Mazomanie, WI. They moved back to East Grand Forks in 1982 where she worked for the East Grand Forks School System as a Paraprofessional and “Library Lady” before retiring in 2019.

She touched many lives with her many talents. She was known for her generosity, kindness, her interest and love for crafting, sewing, watching movies, and her love for reading. She would go out of her way to make people happy and always willing to lend a hand with many projects. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. She talked about their lake lot, their “Little Piece of Heaven”.

Loving family members who survive Susan include her husband of 47 years, Randy Moe of East Grand Forks, MN; daughter, Heather Moe of Walker, MN; siblings, Rowann (Ron) Larson, Barbara (Marlow) Wolf, Rick (Marilyn) Smart all of East Grand Forks, MN and Lisa (Kevin) Lunski of Grand Forks, ND; in-laws, Allan Moe, Duane (Anne McKinnon) Moe, John (Shirley) Moe, and Becky Moe; along with many cousins and friends. Susan was a “Special Grandmother” to all her nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Nathan Moe; sister Jill Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Randy Jenkins, Roger Moe; sisters-in-law, Barbara Moe and Carol Moe Egeland; parents-in-law, Thorvald and Margaret Moe; nephew, Billy Wolf and niece, Heidi Smart.

Blessed be the Memory of Susan M. Moe.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior To Funeral Service on Tuesday in Bygland Lutheran Church.

Funeral: 2:30 PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Bygland Lutheran Church.

***Funeral will be live-streamed on Sue’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com. Covid-19 protocols including masks will be required.

Burial: Bygland South Cemetery

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN