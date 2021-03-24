BADGER SCHOOL DISTRICT #676 (Minn.) Regular Meeting Monday, February 8, 2021

BADGER SCHOOL DISTRICT #676 Regular Meeting Monday, February 8, 2021 7:30 PM Band Choir Music Room (Room 2 being used for COVID-19 social-distance spacing guidelines) 110 Carpenter Ave. Badger, Minnesota 56714 Minutes of Regular Meeting 1. Call to Order at 7:32 P.M. 1.1. Pledge of Allegiance 1.1.a. Opening Statement by Board Chair (or designee) regarding general process for this remote School Board Meeting during COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic. 1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. Cari Dostal and Carol Rhen attended via zoom. The rest were in attendance. 1.3. Administration: Kevin Ricke, Shena Brandt and Stacey Warne 2. Visitors Present: Ryan Bergeron, Andrea Hogenson, and Patience Thompson Visitor Comments: None 3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators 4. Approval of Agenda 4.1. A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the agenda for the Monday, February 8, 2021 Regular School Board Meeting as presented/amended. See additional of agenda item 9.5. Seconded by Member Swenson. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jody Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen, and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 5. Minutes 5.1. A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, January 11, 2021. Seconded by Member Olson. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 6. Consent Agenda 6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the payment of bills check #60826 through check #60898 for a total of $56,714.33 as listed, Purchasing Card electronic payments dated February 3, 2021 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Seconded by Member Olson. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 7. Communications 7.1. Transportation – Bus Garage 7.1.a. Annual MN DOT inspection completed Wed., Feb. 3, 2021 – all school vehicles in good standing for continued service 7.1.b. Replacement Type III Vehicle Purchase Recommendation is a 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon T-150 Low Roof XL AWD through Nelson Auto Center, Fergus Falls. Estimate quote $35,310.36 – $8,500.00 Trade In = $26,810.36 plus title transfer/license/fees 7.2. Buildings and Grounds 7.3. Superintendent 7.3.a. Badger Area Arena Association letter to consider exploring the sale of the Arena to Badger School District • This was discussed year ago and was not feasible at the time as the building was too far away. Need to discuss taxes, heat, upkeep, and other miscellaneous expenses. Discussed moving preschool, but NWCA would not pay. Meals would need to be transported. And students would need to be transported back and forth. The building could be used for office space. But, the money spent on this building could easily be put into the current building to upgrade and expand. Member Swenson did indicate that if the building was sold to someone else another arrangement for water/rent would need to be made the price could be much higher. The layout is not ideal for our needs. The locker rooms were never finished. Great price, just not feasible, but can discuss further. The letter states we have until July to make a decision. 7.3.b. Minnesota Paraprofessional Recognition Week was January 25-29 7.3.c. Minnesota School Board Recognition Week Feb. 22 – 26 7.3.d. Minnesota School Bus Drivers Appreciation Day – Feb. 24 7.3.e. Personnel Updates: Interviews for Elementary Paraprofessional and Future Special Education Teacher Vacancy 7.3.f. Working on Academic Calendar for SY2021-2022 for approval at next month’s School Board Meeting 7.3.g. Badger Education Association of Teachers (BEA) Interest-Based Bargaining with School District (Board) with facilitator from Bureau of Mediation Services is scheduled for June 8-10 as well as alternate dates of June 22-23, if and only if, more time is necessary. 7.3.h. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report 7.3.i. Badger School District Revised 2020 – 2021 Budget 7.4. Dean of Students 7.4.a. Student Enrollment 7.4.b. Important Dates 7.4.c. County COVID Rates and Badger Employee Vaccination Progress Update 7.4.d. MSHSL Winter Sports Post-Season Tournament Announcements 8. Reports 8.1. Accept Donations: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept a $250 donation from Border Bank to go to The Art Club from Santa Days. Seconded by Member Davy. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 8.2. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Rhen to accept the cash report through January 31, 2021 subject to audit. Seconded by Member Dostal. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9. Proposed Resolutions 9.1. Accept Teacher Resignation: A motion was by Member Swenson to accept the resignation from Ashley Anderson, High School Special Education Teacher, at the conclusion of SY2020-2021. Seconded by Member Olson. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson. No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.2. Approve Advertising for Special Education Teacher: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve advertising for a Full-Time Special Education Teacher for SY2021-2022. Seconded by Member Davy. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.3. Vehicle Purchase: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the purchase of a 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon T-150 Low Roof XL AWD through Nelson Auto Center, Fergus Falls, MN for a quoted estimate of $35,310.36 – $8,500 Suburban Trade-In for approximately $26,810.36 plus transfer/license/fees. Seconded by Member Olson U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.4. Approve Revised Budget: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the Revised 2020-2021 Badger School Budget as presented. Seconded by Member Rhen. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 9.5. Approve hire of Elementary Title One/Classroom Paraprofessional: A motion was made by Member Olson to approve hiring Shawna Grugal as a regular part-time Elementary Title One/Classroom Paraprofessional for 7.50 hours per school day approximately 7:45am to 3:15pm at an hourly pay rate of $14.00 (Step 2). Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. 10. Adjourn Motion by Member Swenson, seconded by Member Dostal to adjourn the meeting at 8:42 PM. U.C. Yes-Roll Call Vote: Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal, Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson No-None BE IT RESOLVED the motion caries by a Yes vote. Upcoming Dates: Regular School Board Meeting- March 8,2021 @ 7:30 p.m. in the Music Room. Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson (March 24, 2021)