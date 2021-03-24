James (Jim) Kuehl, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lakewood Health Center in Baudette, MN.

James Douglas Kuehl was born March 11, 1949 in Fargo, ND to Clifford and Isabella (Mikkelsen) Kuehl. He graduated from Glyndon High School in 1967. After graduation from high school, Jim served in the North Dakota Air National Guard for several years before his honorable discharge. On October 9, 1971 Jim was united in marriage to Jean (Jeannie) Brendemuhl in rural Moorhead. Jim worked at Red Owl grocery store until 1973, when Jim and Jeannie came home to work the family farm. For almost 30 years, Jim enjoyed spending his time in the fields and living in rural Glyndon.

Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. His love for fishing led Jim and Jeannie to move to the Baudette area The Walleye Capital of the World. While in Baudette, Jim was employed by North Star Electric until his retirement in August 2019.

Those who knew Jim will remember his quick wit, joke telling and sense of humor, love for family and friends, generosity and kindness, and his all-around love of life. He enjoyed playing pool and card games, solving crossword puzzles, riding motorcycles, reading books, and watching any western TV shows or movies he could find.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jeannie Kuehl, of Baudette, MN; his brothers, Kenneth (Carolyn) Kuehl and David (Linda) Kuehl; sisters, Lois (Harlan) Balken, Margaret Jalbert, Phyllis (Eldon) Sorem, Sandy (Butch) Anton and Nancy (Craig) Boldt; sister-in-law, Carol Kuehl; brothers-in-law, Ron Hartel, Charlie (Patty) Brendemuhl, Mark (Myra) Brendemuhl and Joel (Shari) Brendemuhl; sister-in-law, Mary (Mark) Schlueter, and many nephews and nieces. Â He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin sons, Matthew and Jeremy; his brother, Gerald Kuehl; his sister, Marilyn Kuehl Hartel; his brothers-in-law, Lynn Jalbert and Keith Brendemuhl; his sister-in-law, Beverly Lammers Kuehl; and nephews, Michael Hartel and Kurt Sorem.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Lakewood Health Center and the staff at Roger Maris Cancer Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Jim’s name to a charity of your choosing.

Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required at the memorial service, which will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at North Buffalo Lutheran Church, rural Moorhead. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.