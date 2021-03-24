Notice of foreclosure/Thomas G. Mueller Jr. and Carrie G. Mueller

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 3, 2013 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $218,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Thomas G. Mueller Jr. and Carrie G. Mueller, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 6, 2013 as Document Number A000683102 in the Office of the County Recorder of Polk County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Seventeen (17), in Block Five (5), Greenway Crossing First Addition to the City of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, Polk County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1127 GREENWAY BLVD SE, EAST GRAND FORKS, MN 56721 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $204,684.79 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 83.03630.00 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 19, 2021 at 1:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 600 Bruce Street, PO Box 416, Crookston, MN 56716. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 19, 2021. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: March 24, 2021 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ *N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (20-0843-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28 & May 5, 2021)