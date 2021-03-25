Grass fire enters Gully city limits

On 3-24-21 at 1458 hrs the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a grass fire entering the Gully city limits. One small shed and a trailer were lost to the fire. Due to numerous neighbors helping each other fight the approaching fire, until the fire depts arrived, all the homes along the westside of Gully were saved.

Gonvick Fire Dept, Clearbrook Fire Dept and the MN DNR responded and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported and an unknown value to the property at this time.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation. No further information at this time.