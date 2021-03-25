Johnathan Linder, 32

Johnathan Linder of Strathcona, MN passed away on March 22, 2021 at his rural Strathcona home. Service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Grace Evangelical Church in Strathcona, MN with Reverend Curt Johnson Officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be held at United Free Lutheran Pauli Cemetery at Greenbush, MN. Johnathan Arthur Linder was born September 16, 1988 at Thief River Falls, MN son of Tim Sovde and Janell Linder. He was raised in Middle River, MN and attended school in Greenbush, Middle River. Johnny moved in with his grandmother “Deloris Linder” and was employed in various jobs. He enjoyed playing video games and was always willing to help out on the farm. Johnny is survived by his mother Janell Linder of Magnolia, TX, father Tim Sovde of Greenbush, MN, brother Matthew (Ally) Linder of Warren, MN; stepfather Roy Ness of Middle River, MN; step-brother Alan (Morgan) Ness of Middle River, MN; aunt Debbie Linder (Bruce) of Twin Valley, MN; grandmother Myrna (Jack) Johnson of Greenbush, MN; great-aunts Verna Rood of Thief River Falls, MN, and Beverly Borsvold of Strandquist, MN; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Arthur Linder, Merlyn Sovde, uncles David Linder, Jimmy Linder, Danny Linder, Jack Sovde, Steve Sovde; infant aunt Carol Lynn Sovde; second mother Kristi Haugtvedt; cousins Dusty Black, Jordan Linder, Jasmine Linder, David Knutson. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com Johnson Funeral Service