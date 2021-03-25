Jordan Robert McKinnon. 29

Jordan Robert McKinnon was born on November 12, 1991, in Roseau, Minnesota, to Patti

(Hanson) McKinnon and Timothy McKinnon. Jordan was born with a rare disorder called

Pallister Killian Syndrome which made his life very challenging however, he proved to be strong,

resilient and touched many lives with his sweet ways and beautiful smile.

Jordan attended Warroad Public School’s Special Education Program where he enjoyed the

company of wonderful staff, therapists and friends. He lived at home with his family for many

years until his care required professional assistance at which time Jordan became a resident of

the Elkwood Group Home in Warroad.

While living at Elkwood, Jordan enjoyed many visits from his family members and the caring

and compassionate staff who always went above and beyond. He enjoyed music, walks in the

wind, SpongeBob and The Price is Right, as well as toys and books. His smiles and corresponding

giggles would light up a room and in doing so would change people’s lives.

Jordan went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the age of 29 years. He is

survived by his parents Patti (Hanson) McKinnon – Roseau; Timothy (Lori) McKinnon – Warroad;

sister Kala (Matt) McKinnon Gleason and niece, Johanna Joy – Andover; as well as his

Grandmother, Elouise McKinnon – Warroad – and many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and

numerous friends.

Jordan is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bonnie and Melvin Hanson, paternal

grandfather Daniel McKinnon and Uncle Robert Landby.

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful; I

know that full well.” Psalm 139:14

A public visitation for Jordan McKinnon of Warroad, MN will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5-7 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad, with a 7:00 prayer service. Interment will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warroad. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com