Tri-County School Board offers potential new superintendent-principal a three-year contract

On March 15, the Tri-County School Board held a contract negotiations meeting with the individual it chose to offer the new superintendent-principal job to: Mike Gadbois, a Principal at Bering Strait School District in Alaska. At the meeting, the Tri-County School Board offered Gadbois a $100,000 per year contract that lasts three years, to begin July 1, 2021.

Following the meeting, Gadbois requested 72 hours from the time he received the contract to review it and give the board an answer. The board planned to have this typed up and given to Gadbois for his review, according to current Tri-County Superintendent-Principal Ryan Baron.

The proposed contract would include two percent pay increases per year. The board also offered him a full family insurance plan, $2,040 on a 403b match, 25 vacation days, 5 bereavement days that don’t count against his sick leave, and one day per month in accumulated sick leave.

The board began looking for a new superintendent-principal after approving current Superintendent-Principal Baron’s request to not enter into contract extension negotiations back at its October 21, 2020 board meeting. His current contract expires on June 30, 2021.

