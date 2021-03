Donna Mae Farstad, 95

Donna Mae Farstad, age 95 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Donna Mae Sanders was born on January 30, 1926 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Albert and Alfreda (Allard) Sanders. Donna grew up and attended school in East Grand Forks, MN. On July 25, 1944 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Farstad in East Grand Forks, MN. She worked as a housekeeper while she raised her family.

Family members who survive Donna include her son, Kenneth (Margaret) Farstad of East Grand Forks, MN; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband Kenneth on March 25, 1993; daughter, Judy Hjelmstad; sons, Richard and Rusty Farstad; brothers, Lloyd, George and Herb Sanders; sisters, Ruby, Elsie and Alice.

Private Funeral Service: 4:30 PM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN