Marlys Deterling, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Grand Forks, North Dakota due to complications from a fall.

Marlys Caroline Baas was born August 19, 1936 to Theodore and Louise (Lendt) Baas near Storden, Minnesota.

She attended Union Hospital School of Nursing in New Ulm, MN.

She married Harvey Deterling on April 17, 2004 in Arizona and has made her home in Baudette, MN for the past 17 years.

She is survived by her husband, Harvey Deterling, son Scott Horstman, daughter Sandie (Mike) Holbrook and daughter-in-law Linda Horstman. Grandchildren Micah and Troy Horstman, and 4 great grandchildren. Step-daughters, Lori (William) Sugden and Lisa (Robert) Krebsbach. Step-grandchildren Christopher and Marc Sugden and Sara Krebsbach, and 4 step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jeffrey Horstman, brother Kenneth Baas and sister Delores Horkey.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Fairmont. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in New Ulm.

A gathering hour will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Fairmont.