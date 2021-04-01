Thousands of Minnesotans Still Need to Renew after COVID-19 Driver’s License Extensions End

Approximately 113,814 people have invalid driver’s licenses, instruction permits or ID cards today.

Minnesotans who received an extension because of COVID-19 and have not yet renewed their driver’s license or ID card need to do so right away. Their licenses are invalid today.

No testing is required as long as a driver’s license is expired less than one year and was in good standing prior to expiring.

Legislation extended the expiration date on all Minnesota driver’s license or ID cards that would have expired between March 13, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021. Current legislation does not allow further extensions.

Minnesotans have options to renew and should renew as soon as possible.

Renew online.

The quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online at drive.mn.gov. This option is available for standard driver’s license or ID card renewals that do not require name, address, signature or driver’s license number changes. A person’s record is updated as soon as the online application is complete.

Renew in person.

Minnesotans must renew in person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card. Pre-applying online at drive.mn.gov will reduce the time spent in the office.

Exam stations accept renewal applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required.

Deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices are independently owned and operated. Many require appointments for services and have limited appointments available. Those who cannot obtain an appointment by March 31 should check for offices that do not require appointments, renew at an exam station or renew their standard license online.