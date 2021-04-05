Adam Wollin, 35, of Karlstad, Minnesota passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Adam Louis Wollin was born May 26, 1985 in Karlstad Memorial Hospital to Dwight and Camille (Aslagson) Wollin. He grew up in Karlstad and lived there until his passing. Adam was a member of First Lutheran Church and was baptized and confirmed there as well. Adam attended Tri County Public School, graduating on May 30, 2004. When he entered the 7 grade he became interested in track and competed on the school team through his Senior year. In his junior and senior years he played football for the Tri County Jaguars. Hockey became one of Adams passions, playing with a group of friends all through high school. After graduating from high school he played hockey on a Hallock men’s team and an Arctic Cat team. Adam also enjoyed playing softball on a couple different Thief River Falls teams and enjoyed spending time with friends in dart leagues and boxing in Grand Forks. The Minnesota Gophers, Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Wild were his favorites. Adam loved dogs. From the first puppy the boys named Rambo to the last dog, Aery, who held a special place in his heart as a companion and sometimes bird hunting dog. Growing up Adam loved horses. He kept his toy horses in a barn his grandpa Harry and Uncle Kayo built for him. Adam then moved on to Ninja Turtles. He lived and breathed the Mighty Ninja Turtles. As Adam became older the great outdoors started to call and began with bird hunting. With some influence from his uncle Doug, uncle Kayo, cousin Brian and his brothers, Tony and Andrew, bird hunting became Adam’s true passion. Adam also enjoyed deer hunting, turkey hunting and bear hunting. He helped with Bear Busters Outfitters for several years and enjoyed the experience, gaining new friends to share his passion for hunting with. A couple of years ago Adam shot his first bear which he was very proud and excited about. Last year he got his first turkey. He was very creative with cooking the game they hunted. Adam enjoyed sitting around a campfire with family or friends and sharing stories. Adam worked at Arctic Cat (Textron) in Thief River Falls for the last 15 years, where he made many friends. Time with family, friends and hunting buddies meant a lot to Adam, his smile, his laugh, his hunting stories and others stories will be so greatly missed. Remember Me.. “Remember me in your heart and in your thoughts, The Memories of the Times we Loved, The Memories of the Times we shared.” Family members include his parents; Dwight and Camille, Karlstad; brothers, Anthony “Tony” (Cristina) Wollin, Karlstad and Andrew Wollin, Red Lake Falls, MN; niece and Goddaughter, Jada O’Malley; nieces, Brooke Oberge, Kobe and Zola, Karissa (Brandon) Norberg, Jasmine and Jax; aunts and uncles, Kayo Aslagson, Starbuck, MN, Doug and Jody Thompson, Karlstad, Nadine Moeller, Duluth, MN, Mike and Kathy Wollin, Hallock, Becky Wollin, Cortez, CO, Pam Turner, Flagstaff, AZ, Paul and Jeana Wollin, Karlstad and Scott Wollin, Karlstad; cousins, Brian (Nikki) Thompson, Jill Bakken, Stacy (Chris) Orlett, Kristin (Matt) Hodges, Craig (Ryan Ostlund) Moeller, Konrad, Kelly, Katie (Justin), Cassandra (Brent), Sheree (Josh), Brittany, Danielle (Trevor), Mike (Renee), Kristi (Andrew) Tim, Kayla, Emma, Sara and Shania. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Margaret Aslagson and Harley and Alvina Wollin. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in First Lutheran Church, Karlstad. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 until the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Karlstad City Cemetery. Rev. Caitlin Jensen, presiding; Kristin Olson, organist; Shane Olson, soloist and Everett Englund, soloist. Casket bearers will be Brian Thompson, Craig Moller, Kylan Englund, David Johnson, Ryan Houle, Nick Jorstad, Eric Gerszewski and Stefan Rundell. Austin Funeral Chapel