Foreclosure/Kristjan Thorlacius

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 28, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $68,686.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Kristjan Thorlacius, a married man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 3, 2018 as Document Number A000194971 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kittson County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A. by assignment recorded on October 18, 2019 as Document Number A000196170 in the Office of the County Recorder of Kittson County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot One (1) of Block Four (4) of Pederson`s First Addition to the Village of Hallock, Kittson County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 112 6TH ST. NE., HALLOCK, MN 56728 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kittson County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $77,020.98 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wintrust Mortgage TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 320140200 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1000312-1800026062-9 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 07, 2021 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Kittson County Sheriff’s Office, 410 Fifth Street South, Suite 102, Hallock, MN 56728. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 7, 2021. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Kristjan Thorlacius Dated: March 31, 2021 WINTRUST MORTGAGE, A DIVISION OF BARRINGTON BANK AND TRUST CO., N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ *N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (21-0072-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (April 8, 15, 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021)