Corey Allen Olson, 44

Corey Allen Olson was born March 10, 1977 to Gary and Carol (Bendickson) Olson at Roseau, Mn. His life on earth ended March 29,2021, in a car accident; and his new life with brother, Chad began. He was 44 years, 19 days young.

Corey will be missed by his daughters: Jordyn (Joel) Minske and granddaughter Mila of East Grand Forks, Mn., Olivia (special friend Jordan Watson) of Bismarck, N.D.; parents: Carol (Gary) Tillberg of Badger, Gary (Rosann) Olson of Thief River Falls; Sisters: Cari (Tom) Dostal of Badger, Tanya (Jason) Hanson of Roseau, Steph (Eric) Lins of Pinecreek; Brother: Zach (Kassi) Tillberg of Fargo, N.D.; Nieces and Nephews: Madison (Jared) Strand, Brendon Dostal, Kyle Hanson, Devin (Shanyce) Dostal, Haley Hanson, Seth Dostal, Kobe Dostal, Teagan Lins, and Griffin Lins; Grandmother: Harriet Olson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Corey will be welcomed by his brother Chad; Grandparents: Orvel Olson, Ivan and Deloris Bendickson; Uncles: Myron Olson, Vern Bendickson; Aunt: Jackie Bendickson; Cousin: Eric Bendickson

Corey attended Malung and Roseau Schools, graduating from Roseau High School and Detroit Lakes Technical College. He worked his entire life: at his Grandpas’ farms, the Roseau Dairy Queen (with all his siblings), Marvins, engineering at Polaris Industries, Pepsi Co., Central Boiler, Roger Berg Brushing, R&Q Trucking, Miracle Express, Jensen Bros. Farms, Hartz Trucking and most recently CHS Elevator of Greenbush. The elevator was recently commended for their outstanding clean grounds which they attributed to Corey. But working for others was not Corey’s forte. He always wanted to be a “trucker” like his Dad and Grandpa and eventually started “Gen 3 Trucking”. He loved the freedoms of the road and seeing the world; but found he missed family and friends and his dogs which he cherished above all. And if working regular hours wasn’t enough; he still helped all he held dear whether it was cutting wood, trimming trees, farming–anything to keep busy with his hands and heart. Working was his past-time but he also enjoyed camping, checking up on his buddies and BS-ing, and Mini-Sprint Racing!! He started young and his enthusiasm affected everyone in his life–from pride in family, respect of comrades, awe of fans, and enticement of new young guns. He dedicated the last 14 years to the family sponsored “Chad Olson Memorial” at the Greenbush Race Park, he so wanted to get that trophy but to no avail. He entered the Roseau County Fair in 2011 with a truck his step-dad gave him and won the “Tuff Truck Contest”. He was so proud!

Corey lived life to its fullest. He did everything beyond its limits. He worked, played and loved hard and to the extreme. His love of others and animals exceeded his ability to show that love. He would literally give anyone the shirt off his back and last penny to help anyone out. His heart was always saddened by life’s tragic realities and he never forgot them. As Mama would say–“He was a busy boy” and I’m sure he still is.

Funeral services were held April 8, 2021 at Helgeson Funeral Home. Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com