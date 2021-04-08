Dinah Elizabeth (Farbo) Burkel, 79

The Dear Lord called Dinah Burkel home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Dinah Elizabeth (Farbo) Burkel was born on January 19, 1942 in Lancaster, MN to Fidessa and Odd Farbo. Dinah attended a country school in Caribou Township of Kittson County, later she attended Lancaster school, Dinah graduated at the top of her class from Greenbush High School in 1960. Immediately upon graduating from High School, Dinah eloped with David Burkel in Badger, MN on June 1, 1960. In spirit of her ambition, Dinah and Dave had four children by the time they were 22 years old.

The happy and busy couple made their home and business in Greenbush, MN-raising kids and turkeys. Tragedy moved the family to DeKalb, TX and later to Frazee, MN in 1980. Eventually opportunities moved them to Menahga, MN and then Park Rapids, MN.

Dinah loved farm country; gardening was a true passion – especially her Lilies – they were admired by many! Dinah also enjoyed cooking, entertaining and spending time with friends and her family. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life, she sparkled when they were around and then later in life, Dinah’s life and love was expanded by adding great granddaughters. Dinah absolutely glowed when she was amidst her family. In addition, Dinah loved reading, Bible study and traveling. Her beloved husband took her on many excursions.

Our family did not understand the magnitude of love our parents had for each other until the decline of Dinah’s health.

Dave faithfully remained by Dinah’s side as a caregiver and partner as long as he was able; later – after Dinah eventually moved to Rose Haven in Menahga, MN–Dave continued to visit and bring Dinah Mr. Goodbar’s daily. Their love and commitment to each other is a model to their family.

Dinah is survived by her husband, David, of 60 years and her son David ‘Davey’ Burkel (daughter-in-law, Robin) (Fargo, ND), daughter, Marci Sabin (son-in-law, Dave) (Menagha, MN); brother Richard (Darlene) Farbo; sisters Pat Udelhofen and Eileen Farbo.

In addition, Dinah is survived by her grandchildren Jena (Mark) Evans, Josh Lubitz, Megan (Luke) Sperling, Grant Burkel, Pete Burkel, Alana McKeever, Marcus McKeever and Sam Sabin—and great granddaughters (Jordan, Alexis, Addison, Cecelia, Lucy and Mesa)

Dinah is preceded by – and is able to reunite with- her son and daughter, Mark Allen and Tina Marie; as well as her parents, her in-laws, and several cherished family members.

A deep thank you to those who loved our dearest Dinah, especially to her caregivers at Rose Haven.

Our mom was the epitome of a lady; grace, loveliness, patience, nurturing and the most loving mother.

May she rest in peace.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Cease Family Funeral Home in Park Rapids. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the funeral home with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.

