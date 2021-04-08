Karlstad summer-rec baseball beginning to take shape

When the City of Karlstad arrived at the summer-rec agenda item at its April 5 meeting, Mayor Dale Nelson said, “(It) looks like we’re going to be off and running. That’s good.”

The city made various approvals to ensure the summer-rec baseball program could move forward this year after having to cancel last year due to COVID.

At the recommendation of Steve Murray, the city officially approved the hiring of Jennifer Johnston for the full-time summer-rec director position for 2021. This position pays $14.50 per hour.

The city also approved the hiring of Jana Kraulik as a part-time Assistant Director. In an email the day after the meeting, council member Kristen Berberich explained to the North Star News how Kraulik was only hired for this position to fill it until someone could assume this position full-time, if the city gets someone to do so. The assistant director position pays $12 per hour.

Jadyn Johnson will coach the summer-rec baseball program— a position that pays $13 per hour— but the program still needs one more coach and an assistant director if possible.

Berberich mentioned at the meeting that Steve Murray does plan to help them get started. She also added that everything looks good to go to play in terms of COVID guidance.

“It’s a good sign,” Mayor Nelson said about summer-rec returning.

To see the complete Karlstad city meeting story, read the April 8 issue of the North Star News.