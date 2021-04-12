Becky Lou Blawat, 60

Becky Lou Blawat, aged 60, was a selfless and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world suddenly, with her two children at her side, on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Becky Lou Boyum was born September 30, 1960 in Greenbush, MN, the daughter of Kenneth and Beatrice (Larson) Boyum. Becky grew up in rural Greenbush and attended Greenbush High School, graduating with the class of 1978. She later attended Moorhead Technical College and the Minnesota School of Business from 1979 to 1982. After living for a time in the Twin Cities and then Milwaukee, WI, Becky later moved back to Northern Minnesota. Over the next three decades, while raising her children, Becky held several positions in food and beverage operations and management throughout the area, including the ownership and opening of Remedies in Greenbush, MN in November 1993. At the time of her passing, she was employed at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, MN, and also regularly helped out at Broadway Station in St. Hilaire, MN, both of which brought her a great sense of accomplishment and belonging. Each role also helped her to fulfill a lifelong mission of serving others—customers, colleagues, and friends alike. Becky sought every opportunity to spend time with her children and grandson, often rearranging her work schedule to maximize this time she cherished so much. Throughout her life, she maintained a positive “can-do” spirit in the face of challenges both large and small. People were always drawn to her caring personality, attentiveness, and warm glow. She was a great listener, teacher, and a natural at caring for children. Perhaps more than anything else, Becky was a giver, always looking after her family and her cats and serving her work community, placing their needs above her own. Becky delighted in celebrating milestones through the giving of gifts to her family and close friends; her Christmas and birthday presents were unmatched in their presentation, and their contents always reflected a deep love for, and understanding of, the person who received them. Loving family members who survive Becky include her son Kaleb (Thea) Kalinowski of Philadelphia, PA; daughter Madisyn (Jamison) Brekke and grandson Jude Brekke of Devils Lake, ND; sister Kathryn Davis of Albert Lea, MN; twin sister Bonny Stechmann (Richard Bothum) of Kennedy, MN; and brother Jeff Boyum (Kelly Slominski) of East Grand Forks, MN; additionally, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, by her brother Lyle Boyum (in infancy), and by her grandnieces Tatum and Taylor Jennings (in infancy). Celebration of Life: Becky will be honored in a celebration of life, to be held in East Grand Forks, MN this spring. Details will be announced by her family at a later date. Burial: Private family burial. Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com Dahl Funeral Home