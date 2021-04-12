Karen Ann Mattison, 74

Karen Ann Mattison was born on November 5th, 1946 to Melvin and Eva Mattison in Baudette, MN. She graduated from Baudette High School in 1964 and attended Business School in Thief River Falls for two years. She then moved to Minneapolis and entered the workforce.

She married Roger Kowalsky of Nashwauk, MN on August 5th, 1977 at Wabanica Lutheran Church in Baudette, MN. She and Roger lived in Nashwauk until July 2019, when they moved back to Baudette full time.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Kowalsky in Baudette, MN, brother William Mattison in Kingman, AZ, son Scott Bergstrom in Waddell, AZ, son Nathan (Jennifer) Kowalsky in Hudson, WI, son Daren (Brenda) Kowalsky in Hibbing, MN, step-daughters Tanya (Patrick) Brewer of Springfield, MO and Tamara (Scott) Johnson in Fredericksburg, VA. Grandchildren Will, Lauren and Paige Kowalsky, Emma and Carson Kowalsky, Mason and Claire Brewer and Madison, Nolan, Ben, Teagan and Cal Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Eva Mattison, brother Ronnie Mattison and sister Audrey (Frank) Nesbit.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends she had made in her time in Nashwauk and Baudette, MN. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Karen in the summer of 2021. Details will follow.”