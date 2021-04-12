NW RIC BOARD MEETING February 1, 2021 Virtual Meeting 6:00 PM NW RIC Board members present included Holly Burkel, Patti Anderson, Carol Rhen, Tim Hruby, Tera Nordby and Matt Nordin. Also, present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson. Chairperson Nordin called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the nomination of Matt Nordin for Board Chairperson. Moved by Hruby, seconded by Nordby. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the nomination of Patti Anderson for Vice Chairperson and Holly Burkel for Clerk/Treasurer. Moved by Matt Nordin. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the following committee assignments: Policy Committee: Matt Nordin and Patti Anderson; Governing board representative for the Marshall County Children’s Mental/Family Services Collaborative: Patti Anderson; Advisory board representative for the Kittson County Children’s Mental Health Collaborative: Mark Johnson; Negotiators to negotiate salary/contract with the NW RIC Employee Association: Patti Anderson and Matt Nordin; Negotiators to negotiate salary/contract with NW RIC Director of Special Education: Patti Anderson and Matt Nordin. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented. Moved by Rhen, seconded by Hruby. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the minutes of the December 7, 2020 regular business meeting. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Hruby. Motion Carried BE IT RESOLVED to approve the January 2021 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $13,713.95. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the February 2021 board bills as audited by two board members in the amount of $26,426.12. Moved by Anderson, seconded by Nordby. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the adoption of the revised FY21 NW RIC Revenue Budget in the amount of $1,769,862.42. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Nordby. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the adoption of the revised FY21 NW RIC Expenditure Budget in the amount of $1,704,640.49. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Anderson. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to adopt the Resolution to Extend the Family First Coronavirus Recovery Act (FFCRA) Leave: extended to June 30, 2021. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Rhen. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the NW RIC Seniority List for 2020-21. Moved by Anderson, seconded by Nordby. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve the board meeting schedule, auditors and meet and confer schedule. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Rhen. Motion Carried. BE IT RESOLVED to approve North Star News as the official NW RIC newspaper. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. (April 15, 2021)