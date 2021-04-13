The Tri-County Spring play, The “Scandalous Scheme at the Sweet Shoppe” by Cheri Maxson, was held on April 8th and 9th under the direction of Laurie Lofstrom and Camille Wollin. It was set in the 1920’s during the time of jazz, ragtime, flappers and lots of gangster fun. Big Harry Deal and his thugs are after Caramels Sweet’s candy shoppe and not everyone is exactly who they seem to be…