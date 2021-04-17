Roseau County (Minn) County Commissioners Proceedings/March 23, 2021

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE MARCH 23, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Martie Monsrud, Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Richard Gross, Steve Gust, Liz Lund, and Mike Trinka; while those attending through ZOOM were Daryle Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Kristy Kjos, Pam Shaw, Chris Stauffer, Cindy Tangen, Sandi Weiland, Gretchen Mehmel, Scott Laudenslager, Mikaela Huot, Todd Peterson, Skip Duchesneau, and Mike Flaagan. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Commissioner Swanson requested the addition of a Roseau County Affordable Housing Fund discussion to County Board Items. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested the addition of a Request to Repurchase Tax-forfeited Property, and a Tobacco Sales Permit application to Department Reports. Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of Commissioner Swanson’s re-appointment to the Housing & Rehabilitation Authority Board, and a County Engineer position discussion to County Board Items. Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested the addition of an update on the Old LEC Project to Committee Reports. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Horner commented that Joy Bukowiec, Warroad EMS, had contacted him regarding Armer Radios, as the Warroad EMS squad is in need of an additional 15 radios. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling: $1,053,383.83 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Gretchen Mehmel & Scott Laudenslager, MnDNR – Annual Activity Report Scott Laudenslager provided an overview of the 2020 deer and bear hunting seasons and the wildlife habitat projects completed by th DNR in 2020. Gretchen Mehmel provided an update on Norris Camp operations and a 2020 project activity review. PUBLIC HEARING – TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN & TAX ABATEMENT AGREEMENT Wicklund called for any written comments from the public. Coordinator Pelowski announced there were no written comments received. Board Chair Wicklund then called for any oral comments from the public. There were no oral comments received. The Board closed the Public Hearing. Todd Peterson, on behalf of the City of Roseau EDA, requested Board adoption of a Resolution approving the Tax Increment Financing Plan and Tax Abatement Agreement for the proposed Eleven09 Apartment Project to be constructed in the City of Roseau. After discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-03-01 RESOLUTION APPROVING THE TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN FOR TAX INCREMENT FINANCING DISTRICT NO. 6 AND APPROVING PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENTS A. WHEREAS, the Roseau Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) is proposing to construct a 37-unit multifamily residential housing project (the “Project”) in the City of Roseau; and B. WHEREAS, in connection with the Project it has been proposed that the City of Roseau, Minnesota (the “City”) (1) establish Tax Increment Financing (Economic Development) District No. 6 (the “TIF District”) within Municipal Development District No. 1 (the “Development District”); and (2) approve and adopt the proposed Tax Increment Financing Plan therefor under the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, as amended; and C. WHEREAS, the City Council has investigated the facts and has caused to be prepared a proposed tax increment financing plan for the TIF District therein (the “TIF Plan”); and D. WHEREAS, the City has performed all actions required by law to be performed prior to the approval of the establishment of the TIF District and the adoption of the TIF Plan, including, but not limited to, notification of Roseau County and Independent School District No. 682 (Roseau Community Schools) having taxing jurisdiction over the property to be included in the TIF District and the holding of a public hearing upon published and mailed notice as required by law; and E. WHEREAS, the County proposes to approve tax abatements in connection with the construction of the Project by the Roseau Economic Development Authority (the “EDA”) on property currently identified as Parcel Identification Number 54.0303006 (the “Tax Abatement Property”). The County proposes to use the abatement for the purposes provided for in Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.1812 through 469.1816 (the “Abatement Law”), including the Project, from the property taxes to be levied by the County on the Tax Abatement Property; and F. WHEREAS, the proposed term of the abatement will be for up to fifteen (15) years in an amount not to exceed $207,311. The proposed abatement will apply to a portion of the County’s share of real estate taxes which relate to the construction of the Project on the Tax Abatement Property and not the real estate taxes on the Tax Abatement Property that relate to the value of the land, as determined by the City (the “Abatement”); and G. WHEREAS, on the date hereof, the Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on the question of the Abatement, and said hearing was preceded by at least 10 days but not more than 30 days prior published notice thereof, and H. WHEREAS, the Abatement is authorized under the Abatement Law. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Commissioners (the “Board of Commissioners”) of Roseau County (the “County”), as follows: 1. Findings for the Abatement. The Board of Commissioners hereby makes the following findings: a) The Board of Commissioners expects the benefits to the County of the Abatement to at least equal or exceed the costs to the County thereof. b) Granting the Abatement is in the public interest because it will increase the tax base in the County and construct public facilities. c) The Tax Abatement Property is not located in a tax increment financing district. d) In any year, the total amount of property taxes abated by the County by this and other existing abatement resolutions, shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of net tax capacity of the County for the taxes payable year to which the abatement applies or $200,000, whichever is greater (the “Abatement Limit”). The County may grant other abatements permitted under the Abatement Law after the date of this resolution, provided that to the extent the total abatements in any year exceed the Abatement Limit the allocation of the Abatement Limit to such other abatements is subordinate to the Abatement granted by this resolution. 2. Terms of Abatement. The Abatement is hereby approved. The terms of the Abatement are as follows: a) The Abatement shall be for up to fifteen (15) years commencing with taxes payable 2032 and shall not exceed $207,311. The County shall transfer the Abatement to the EDA semiannually commencing August 1, 2032 to and including February 1, 2047. The county reserves the right to modify the commencement date but the abatement period shall not exceed fifteen (15) years. b) The Abatement shall be subject to all the terms and limitations of the Abatement Law. c) The Abatement may be modified only as agreed to in writing by the County. 3. Tax Increment Plan for Tax Increment Financing District No. 6. The Board of Commissioners hereby approves the TIF Plan as required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.176, Subd. 4c.(d)(3) for the TIF District. CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the March 9, 2021, Regular Board Proceedings; approved the March 16, 2021 Special Board Meeting Proceedings; and approved the University of Minnesota Extension/4H Memorandum of Agreement Addendum as presented. COMMITTEE REPORTS Building Committee Old Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Update Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka provided an update on the public bid opening for the old LEC Project. The base bid, consisting of an addition for the Food Shelf and reconfiguration of the building, was $299,699. The Bid Package also included four alternatives to the base bid which, if awarded, would result in a major renovation of the entire space. The base bid plus the inclusion of all four alternatives resulted in an overall Project cost of approximately $600,000. Following discussion, the Board deferred this item to the Building Committee, which will be meeting immediately following today’s Board meeting. DEPARTMENT REPORTS Highway Safety Training Contract Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval of a Contract with Northland Community and Technical College for their required MnOSHA training. Following discussion, the Board approved the Contract as presented. Engineering Services Agreement – Quiet Zone Project Assistant Engineer Dahl requested Board approval for an Authorization for Professional Civil Engineering Services Agreement with Widseth for the Roseau County Quiet Zone Project located within the City of Warroad and Lake Township. Following discussion, the Board approved the Agreement with Widseth at an estimated County cost of $16,250.00. Auditor/Recorder Tax-Forfeited Property – Request for Repurchase Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval of a Resolution approving the repurchase of a tax-forfeited property located in Section 9 of Enstrom Township. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-03-02 RESOLUTION APPROVING REPURCHASE OF TAX-FORFEITED PROPERTY WHEREAS, an application for the repurchase of tax-forfeited lands, submitted by Eveline Soelberg, described as: The NE¼ NW¼ NW¼, Section Nine (9) Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-eight (38) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian in Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, subject to easements, reservations and restrictions of record. AND the North Sixty-six (66) feet of the E½ SE¼ NW¼ NW¼, Section Nine (9) Township One Hundred Sixty-two (162) North, Range Thirty-eight (38) West has been presented to the Roseau County Board of Commissioners; and WHEREAS, Eveline Soelberg does make the statement in the application for repurchase that hardship and injustice has resulted because of the forfeiture of said land due to illness; and WHEREAS, the repurchase of said land by the applicant will promote and best serve the public interest because she will keep it for her residence; NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners hereby approves the application for repurchase of said tax-forfeited lands as submitted by Eveline Soelberg and acknowledges that the statements made therein are true and correct. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that approval of this application is contingent on receiving full payment of all delinquent taxes, penalty, interest, costs, and other charges required for the issuance of a State Deed, for a total of $2,648.11, payable to the Roseau County Treasurer by cash or cashier’s check. Tobacco License Application Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval of a Tobacco License Application. Following discussion, the Board approved the requested Tobacco License for the remainder of 2021. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS COVID-19 Pandemic – Update Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update on the pandemic; including, a vaccination program update and positive case rates. She noted that approximately 20% of Roseau County residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine; approximately 78% of residents 65+ years of age have been vaccinated; and, the large manufacturers in the County have been contacted to schedule their employees for the vaccine. County Equipment Auction Policy Building Maintenance Supervisor Trinka requested Board approval of a County Equipment Policy. The County Department Heads recommended adoption of the following policy statement: “Any unused property that is no longer needed by any County Department that has a value of less than $15,000, shall be put up for sale, including on-line sales, periodically at the discretion of the Department Head without further Board action. Sale of county-owned property that exceeds $15,000 will be put up for bids using the procedure listed in MN Statute 373.01, Subd.1(a)(c)”. Following discussion, the Board approved the policy as presented. Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Board Appointment The HRA Board has recommended that the County Board re-appoint Commissioner Swanson to another five-year term on the HRA Board. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-03-03 RESOLUTION APPOINTING THE COMMISSIONER TO THE NORTHWEST MINNESOTA MULTI-COUNTY HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY WHEREAS, the term of Commissioner Jack Swanson expires, effective June 30, 2021. BE IT RESOLVED that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners does appoint Jack Swanson to serve as Commissioner of the Northwest Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority for a period of five years, starting June 30, 2021. Roseau County Affordable Housing Fund Commissioner Swanson requested Board support for the Roseau County Affordable Housing Fund. To-date, it is unknown what the County will be asked to contribute to the Fund. Board consensus was to support this initiative and Commissioner Swanson will provide an update at a future Board meeting. County Engineer Position Coordinator Pelowski provided an update concerning filling this position which has been vacant for months. To summarize, Pennington County Engineer Mike Flaagen has provided a proposal to both Roseau and Pennington Counties concerning a shared Engineer. The Pennington County Board has appointed a committee consisting of two Commissioners and their County Coordinator, and are requesting that the Roseau County Board appoint a similar committee. The two committees would then meet to discuss Engineer Flaagen’s proposal. Following discussion, Board consensus was to appoint Commissioners Wicklund and Swanson, and Coordinator Pelowski to the committee. Coordinator Pelowski was asked to set up a meeting of the committees as soon as possible. Commissioner Committee Reports (March 9 – 23, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Roseau River Watershed Board; Red River Basin Commission; Township Officers Annual Meeting; Special County Board; Joint Counties Natural Resources Committee; Transportation Alliance Committee; Building Committee. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Township Officers Annual Meeting; MRC; Special County Board; Public Health Committee; Warroad Community Development; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Jadis Town Board; NW Emergency Communications Board; NACo Legislative Conference; SECB Finance Committee; Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative; MN Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT); MCIT Board of Directors; Association of MN Counties (AMC) Jail Populations Task Force; Public Health Committee; Emergency Management COVID Stakeholder’s Meeting; AMC Webinar (Sue Abderholden – NAMI); Social Services Board; Special County Board; Township Officers Annual Meeting; NW MN HRA; AMC Board of Directors; NW Emergency Communications Board Strategic Planning Session; Building Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; MRC; Social Services Board; Township Officers Annual Meeting; Special County Board; Joint Counties Natural Resources Committee. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Highway Committee; Social Services Board; Township Officers Annual Meeting; Special County Board; Land of the Dancing Sky Committee. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:50 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (April 21, 2021)