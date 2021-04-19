Eleen Murial Barrett, 62

Eleen Murial Barrett was born on August 8, 1953 in Greenbush to the late Kennis and Lila (Lorenson) Anderson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush and attended school at Greenbush where she graduated from in 1971. Following school she moved to Texas and the twin cities for a brief period before moving back to Greenbush. She was united in marriage to Richard Barrett in 1978 at Bethel Lutheran Church and the two moved to Ft. Francis, Ont. While in Ft. Francis Eleen raised her family and worked various jobs including Rainey Crest retirement home. Eleen moved to Roseau in December of 1996 and worked for Brandt’s Restaurant for 10 years until her health forced her to retire. She continued to make her home in Roseau and entered LifeCare Roseau Manor in 2017 where she passed away at the age of 67. She was a past member of Calvery Tabernacle Church in Ft. Francis, Ontario and Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. She enjoyed watching hockey and figure skating, spending time with her family and very much looked forward to her annual “girls trip”. Eleen is survived by her son Jason (Ashley) Barrett of Middle River, daughter Kelly Barrett of Roseau, her grandchildren Ava, Chloe, Joselyn and Cobee Barrett of Middle River, Brothers Brad (Lynette) Anderson of Windom, MN, Jeff (Julie) Anderson and Bruce (Carol) Anderson of Greenbush, sisters Karalyn Anderson, Laurie (Ian) Hart of Greenbush and VerJean (Bob) Streeter of Lino Lakes, MN., along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Michelle, sisters Terri Lindemoen and Becky Lorenson, and nephew J.R. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Janelle Henneager presiding. Organist playing Congregational Hymns will be Linda Sovde. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Interment services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery following services. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush. An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com Collins Funeral Home