Larry Monroe Bothum, 80

Larry Monroe Bothum of Fargo, ND (formally of Karlstad, MN) passed away peacefully on April 11, 2021 at the age of 80. His battle with Parkinson’s disease over the past 20 years showcased how he led his life with courage and grace through challenges while always greeting each person he came across with a warm smile, handshake or hug. He was a true gentleman with the kindest heart. Larry was born on October 23, 1940 to Kenneth and Angeline (Blazek) Bothum in Greenbush, MN. He graduated from Karlstad High School in 1958 and briefly attended NDSU before being bribed back to the family farm with a shiny new convertible. He farmed with his father for nearly 30 years before being employed by the Tri-County school district as a bus driver until retirement in 2010. If you would have asked Larry what his greatest accomplishments in life were, he would have said his family without hesitation. He was united in marriage to his beautiful bride Lorelei (Lori) in August of 1970. Together they have three children: Kelly Kostalowitz Poole, Trisha (Kevin) Register, and Ryan (Mandi) Bothum. He will be remembered for his love of sports, especially the MN Twins and Vikings, as well as hobbies including bowling, hunting, fishing and the occasional weekend trip to the casino. After farming, his “happy place” was either on his bulldozer or on the tractor mowing CRP. He especially enjoyed time at the lake and attending any of his grandchildren’s sporting events. Larry is survived by his wife, children, sister Mary (Glen) Spilde, grandchildren: Sarah Poole, Nick Poole, Alex Poole, Emma Bothum, Olivia Marcil, Kora Bothum, Maximillian Marcil and Greta Bothum as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Alton, and brother Mark. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Karlstad. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Karlstad City Cemetery. Fr. George Noel, presiding; Pat Larson, organist and Bjorn Halvorson, soloist. Casket bearers will be Shane Bothum, Luke Bothum, Erik Carlson, Dallas Bothum, Brett Spilde, Corey Spilde, Nate Koland, Aaron Rose and Lynn Sather.Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, MN.