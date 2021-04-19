Merlyn Alme, ,70

Merlyn Alme, of Greenbush, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his residence in Greenbush, MN, with his loving family by his side.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Thief River Falls, MN, with Pastor Alex Amiot officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, rural Greenbush, MN.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the church.

Merlyn Gene Alme was born on August 17th, 1946 in Thief River Falls, MN, the son of Andrew and Ella (Pederson) Alme.

He grew up on the family farm in rural Greenbush with a deep love for animals and a passion for farming. On August 17th, 1986 he was united in marriage to Elaine Johnson at Grace Lutheran Church in Erskine. Together they were blessed with two children: Andrew and Sarah.

Merlyn enjoyed being active in the community. He was the vice president of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in rural Greenbush until it closed. He also spent nearly 40 years serving on Lind Township’s board of directors. He relished going to auction sales, visiting with people (whether they were long-time friends or complete strangers), going to threshing bees, admiring old two-cylinder tractors, playing the violin, but most importantly spending time with his family, especially spoiling his five grandchildren.

He was survived by his loving wife, Elaine and his two children: son Andrew & wife Samantha Alme (Karlstad) and daughter Sarah & husband Aron Muetzel (Thief River Falls), five grandchildren: Toby Alme, Brayden Muetzel, Lucas Alme, Bodhe Muetzel, and Adeline Alme, siblings: brother Leslie & wife Randy Alme (Greenbush), sister-in-law Emily & husband David Johnson (Middle River) and sister-in-law Josephine & husband Val Carver (Zimmerman), and many nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew & Ella Alme and in-laws Marvin & Evelyn Johnson.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com