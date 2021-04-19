Roger James Hagstrom, 91

Roger James Hagstrom was born October 26, 1929 to Theodore and Esther (Gustafson) Hagstrom. He graduated from Lindstrom-Center City High School in 1947. He later joined the Army and was stationed in Greenland. After his discharge, he attended St Cloud State University, where he played baseball and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. In 1955, he married the love of his life, Rita, and they were blessed with 6 children. His first teaching job was in Baudette, MN, where he taught and coached and made many friends. They then moved to Pine City, where he taught 8th grade Geography and then later Senior High Phy. Ed.

He had a passion for athletics and he coached many sports including basketball, baseball and golf for 29 years. He was very proud of the fact that he coached Pine City’s State Golf Class A Individual Champion in 1981. In 1982, he became a member of the MSHSL Association, recognizing 25 years of coaching. He started the summer league baseball program which we now know as Pine City Summer Rec. He played baseball for the PC Pirates and was a sanctioned umpire for baseball and softball. He umpired and refereed until he was almost 80 years old! He retired from teaching at PCHS in 1991 and then taught at the ALC for several years. He stepped down as the Director of Summer Rec, but he remained active in the candy sales for many years. In 1999, he was inducted into the Pine City High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Roger was honored in 2000 to be named “Citizen of the Year”. In 2018, he was invited to attend a St. Cloud State baseball game, his Alma Mater, where he spoke to the team and received a “Huskies Alumni Achievement Award for SCSU Baseball 1954-1957. When he spoke to the team that day he told them, “In all my years at St Cloud State we never lost to Bemidji”, which was who they were playing. Our Dad was very competitive and he liked to WIN at everything he did. His most coveted award was his PC award for Tambourine playing at the country club!

He leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, children Michele (Bob) Greig, Debra (Brian) Bombard, Jeff, Wayne, Steve, John (Cathy) Hagstrom, 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren- all of whom hold a very special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Esther Hagstrom. Siblings, Isabelle Marie Carey, Florence Rolfing, Evelyn Johnsen, Carl Hagstrom and Tom Hagstrom, and infant granddaughter, Chloe Louise Hagstrom. Roger’s legacy is family. “Other things may change, but we start and end with FAMILY”. We love you, Roger, Dad, Gramps, and Great Papa Rog.