Badger Robotics team gets the chance to compete: Finishes second at NMRC competition

The Badger Gator Robotics—Team 3750— had the honor of competing in the only robotics event held in the nation in over a year on Saturday April 17, 2021. The competition was put on by the Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference (NMRC) and was held at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, Minn.

A total of 24 teams from throughout Northern Minnesota participated in the full-scale event, which was not recognized by FIRST Robotics headquarters. The event was held following COVID guidelines.

Twelve teams were assigned to the red side and 12 to the blue; teams kept their color until the elimination rounds. Each participating team was allowed eight members (students and mentors) in the pit, and there were 315 spectators who purchased tickets to attend the event. Every person working at the competition volunteered their time to make this event happen.

Jack Burkel led the drive team with Avdyl Jasiqi taking the co-driver position for the event. Aulona Jasiqi was the team’s human player, and Talon Hilligas took over as technician for the team. Other team members in attendance were sisters Hannah and Lexi Rud, who scouted for the team, and Jasmine Christianson, who volunteered to help with field reset at the event.

Gator Robotics ended its qualification matches with a record of 2-2, placing them fourteenth among all of the teams attending the event. The team was selected by the #1 Alliance Captain led by Team 4539 – KAOTIC Robotic from Frazee. Team 4539 is no stranger to Gator Robotics as they were on the same alliance when they won the MSHSL State Championship in 2019. They invited Team 4480— UCBotics from Upsala, Minn.

The alliance received a bye the first round of eliminations, and went on to defeat the quarterfinal winner twice in the best of three matches, making them the champion of the red alliance side. From there the red alliance champion took on the blue alliance champion in the final matches of the day.

They easily defeated the blue alliance in the first match 192-130. As luck would have it, they were defeated in the next two matches, and claimed a second place alliance finish for the day.

