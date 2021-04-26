Audrey Elva Haugen, 96

Audrey Elva Haugen was born January 8, 1925 at the farmhouse in Badger, MN to George and Nina (Johnson) Roggenbuck and attended the Badger School. Audrey married Curtis E. Haugen on September 14, 1941 in Greenbush, MN. For the majority of their married life, they lived on the Haugen farm west of Greenbush. Later, in the 1970’s, they moved into town. Audrey entered LifeCare Greenbush Manor in 2017 where she passed away on April 19, 2021 at the age of 96. Audrey and Curtis loved to travel and took many trips to various places across the United States. Audrey was a terrific homemaker. She enjoyed the simple things in life like canning, baking, and gardening. She also enjoyed reading, dancing, golfing, and visiting with her many friends. Audrey was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and was involved with the Ladies Aid. She is survived by her sons Rhett Haugen of Greenbush, MN, Dale Haugen of Medford, OR, and daughter Karol (William) Simpkins of Caramillo, CA. Grandchildren: Stephen (Deon) Haugen, Trisha Wold, Darcie (Bill) Burgoyne, Shawn Haugen, Ashlynn Simpkins. Great-Grandchildren: Mark (Kylie) Haugen, Stephanie Haugen, Joshua, Kaleb, and Lucas Wold, Joshua Burgoyne, Briana (Robert) Boese, Sarah, and Matthew Burgoyne. Great-Great Grandchildren: Eli, Ethan, and Evan Haugen, Alexus Burgoyne, Shayla, and Jaxon Boese, Shae, and Bryer Burgoyne. Brother – Vernon Roggenbuck of Badger, MN, Sisters – Jeanette Madore of Epping, NH, and Sharon Strand of Minneapolis, MN. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Haugen, brothers – Joe, Raton, and Harvey Roggenbuck, and sister – Donna Wascher. Daughter-in-law – Joan Haugen. Granddaughter -Karlee Simpkins. Thank you to the LifeCare Greenbush Manor staff for their wonderful care, love, and support. Funeral services are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush. An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com Collins Funeral Home