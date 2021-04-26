Bernice Elizabeth (Lindstrom) Johnson, 90

Bernice Elizabeth (Lindstrom) Johnson Cape Coral Florida Bernice Johnson, age 90, passed away April 15, 2021, at home. She was born in Lake Bronson, Minnesota. Daughter of Oscar and Christine Lindstrom. She is survived by husband, Willis L Johnson; children, Bruce (Nancy) Johnson, Barbara (Philip) Claggett and Bradley (Carol) Johnson; six grandchildren, Trevor and Megan, Kelli and Ryan, Jason and Kim; siblings, Hazel Aslakson of CA, Lawrence Lindstrom of MN, Virgil (Marie) Lindstrom of MN and Fredrick Lindstrom of FL. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother of six. All who met Bernice adored her. Seventy-four (74) years of wedded bliss with Willis. You might not ever see that in a lifetime! They enjoyed each other to the fullest! We will miss her energy, love, and joy for life. She lived in Cape Coral, Florida for the past 28 years. Bernice is loved by all and will be deeply missed! Per Bernice’s request there will be no formal memorial service. Internment at a future date at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.