Janet R. Menge,77, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 25, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Janet Rae Tack was born February 11, 1944 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Leslie and Delores (Driscoll) Tack. She was raised in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from East Grand Forks High School. After high school, Janet moved to Milwaukee, WI and worked at Eagle Knitting Mills. Janet married Warren Menge and they had 2 sons, Calvin and Warren. Janet and Warren later divorced.

The family moved back to East Grand Forks and Janet helped on the family farm. Later, she was employed at American Crystal Sugar in East Grand Forks. Janet enjoyed spending time at the lake, fishing and entertaining family and friends. Janet was a fantastic cook and enjoyed sharing that food especially for family gatherings. Janet was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #350 and The American Legion Post #157.

Janet is survived by her 5 sons, Calvin Menge and Warren (Cheryl) Menge; Matt (Nichole) Sletten, Chris (Heaven) Sletten and Nick Sletten; 8 grandchildren; a sister, Carole (Bob) Derksen; sister-in-law, Jeanne Tack and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marilyn Rasmussen; 2 brothers, Larry Tack and Calvin Tack; her daughter-in-law, Kathy (Mrs. Calvin) Menge and her partner, Delmar Sletten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

Memorial Mass: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

To view the livestream Memorial Mass, please visit: http://www.sacredheartegf.net/parish/livestream-broadcasts

Interment: At a later date, in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

