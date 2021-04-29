GMR approves Superintendent Guggisberg for one more year

The Greenbush-Middle River School Board officially ensured continuity inside the district’s superintendent office— for one more year anyway.

At its April 19 meeting, the GMR approved renewing an agreement with Superintendent Larry Guggisberg with some changes— including about a 1.9 percent salary increase—for one additional year.

“You are officially renewed for the next year,” GMR Board Chairperson Shane Kilen said after the board unanimously approved the agreement.

“We can do this,” Guggisberg responded.

Beginning on as the new GMR Superintendent in July 2019, Guggisberg agreed to stay on with the district for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kilen highlighted a phone conversation he had with an individual who takes care of Guggisberg’s contract. Kilen said he told this man on the phone that Guggisberg hadn’t yet told the district if he was coming back for another year. The guy on the phone confirmed that Guggisberg was.

“I said, ‘Okay, well, that’s good to know,’” Kilen said.

The contract the district had for Guggisberg last year paid him $612 per day for 145 days, equaling $88,740.

“We all know he puts in more time than that,” Kilen said.

As part of the revised contract the board approved, the district is increasing Guggisberg’s pay to $624 total per day (a $12 increase) for 145 days, equaling $90,480— a $1,470 overall increase.

Kilen said he spoke to board members Carrie Jo Howard and Brandon Kuznia— both on the committee part of discussing the superintendent— about what to do related to the superintendent agreement.

“They felt that this was something we could, we should go with,” Kilen said.

Before the board approved the contract, Guggisberg pointed how he is an independent contractor, and how, as part of this contract, the district does not pay health insurance, TRA, or taxes.

“Essentially, after three years, you’re still paying less for me than when you did (pay for) your previous superintendent,” Guggisberg said. “Your previous superintendent had all the other things that we mentioned, including health insurance, TRA, and other deductions like that.”

This new contract would take effect on July 1, 2021 and end on June 30, 2022.

This new contract would take effect on July 1, 2021 and end on June 30, 2022.